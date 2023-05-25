Sharna Burgess Shares Emotional Post About Son Zane Ahead of His 1st Birthday

Sharna Burgess is reflecting on her first year of motherhood. The “Dancing with the Stars” pro dancer and her longtime love, actor Brian Austin Green, welcomed their first baby, Zane Walker Green, in June 2022.

Since that time, Burgess has posted a lot of photos of her son’s milestones on social media, but in a recent look-back post, she revealed why she wants to capture more of her mother-son moments on film.

Sharna Burgess Posed With Her Son Zane in Australia

In an Instagram post shared on May 23, 2023, Burgess posed in Cremorne Pointe along the harbor of Sydney, Australia, with her baby boy on her lap. In a series of peaceful snaps shared to Burgess’ social media feed, the mother and son were seen gazing out at the water. In one photo, they held a small Australian flag.

Burgess captioned the post to reflect on what it’s like to be her “own photographer.” She noted that while she sometimes feels silly taking selfies or capturing moments with her son, she is happy when she does do it. “The memories I have forever kept will remain in high definition even when my recollection of it doesn’t,” she wrote. “To watch me with him and him with me in the simple moments.. nursing, reading, eating, playing or exploring… it’s beautiful.”

The mirrorball champion added that like a lot of moms, she is often the person to take a photo instead of being in it. “I honestly thought I would remember EVERY SINGLE detail of Zane’s life so far but I watch back videos and realize how much I’ve forgotten in only 10 months,” she added. “The little things that also mean so much sometimes don’t have space in my head. I see those videos and photos and it brings it all right back.”

The mom of one encouraged other parents to be sure to fill their cameras with photos of them with their kids and not just the kids solo.

From the beginning, Burgess tried to capture special moments with Zane, but she mistakenly let the first ones slip by. “I wanted to do newborn photos and I didn’t realize how quickly they grow out of that newborn stage,” she told Us Weekly in July 2022. “Zane was, I think, 14 days old when we did them. … I wish that I had planned those newborn photos a little earlier. … I underestimated how quickly that stage goes.”

Sharna Burgess is Gearing Up For Zane’s 1st Birthday

Burgess will for sure document Zane’s next milestone: His first birthday, which will be on June 28, 2023. In an interview with People, she revealed that he can’t wait to throw a big party for her baby boy and do a traditional “cake smash” with his first-ever sweet treat.

“He hasn’t had sugar yet, things like that,” the “Dancing With the Stars” pro said in March 2023. “He’s just had very organic, homemade whole foods, so I want him to have that cake for the first time. Take all the photos and catch all the facial expressions.”

