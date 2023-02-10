Sharna Burgess Shares Sweet Video of Baby Zane: ‘I Am a Puddle’

Sharna Burgess shared an Instagram post showing off just how big her son, Zane, is getting, and fans were quick to point out that he looks just like his father, Brian Austin Green.

“Time is a thief and I am a puddle,” she wrote as the caption.

In the video, Burgess holds Zane, who wears overalls and a hat. She snuggles up to him as he smiles and laughs. Then, the video cuts to Zane in a baby swing. The video then cuts back to Green holding the baby and goes back in time even more to Burgess holding Zane soon after his birth.

Followers Told Burgess to Take In Every Stage of Her Baby’s Life

In the comment section, fans told Burgess that time moves quickly and she should take in every moment shared with her baby.

“Enjoy every second, cause before ya know it they will be grown. My daughter is 22 now and I’m like where the heck did the time go. It makes me a puddle too,” one person wrote.

Another person wrote, “Yeah time is indeed a thief. I’m going out tonight to celebrate my daughter’s 21st birthday. … Seems like yesterday that she was born.”

“Not a thief! A gift! You have enjoyed every day of the dream you always wished for yourself!! But I understand the sentiment! My daughter will be 6 next week and it seems like 5 was the last age of ‘little kid’. I want her to stay my little sweetie forever,” another person commented.

Many fans told Burgess that her son looks just like his father.

Burgess and Green welcomed their son in June 2022.

Burgess called time a thief previously. On January 29, 2023, she shared photos of Zane from his newborn album and wrote an emotional caption.

“Time is a thief,” she wrote.”7 months has gone so fast and yet so much life has happened in that short time. I honestly think I’m still getting used to living with this new world altering all consuming love and the fear that lives along side it within me. I know that it’s all part of balance and even the fear serves its own purpose.”

Burgess Opened Up About ‘Dark Thoughts’ She’s Had Since Giving Birth

Burgess has spent time sharing information after becoming a mother, and she further opened up in a December interview with People.

“You have these visions of the worst-case scenario happening,” she told the outlet. “You’re driving a car, and you have a vision play out of a car hitting you and then the jaws of life opening up the car to get your baby out of it. It is the biggest and most dramatic of situations that your brain can come up with, and it’s shocking and paralyzing even.”

She added that she’s had to deal with extra anxiety since giving birth.

“When you come into motherhood and you’re not ready for those thoughts, you don’t know they’re coming because we don’t talk about this enough,” Burgess says. “You suddenly get hit with them and you think, ‘Is this just me? Is there something wrong with my brain, or am I really somehow seeing things that could possibly happen? Or am I making this stuff up? What is this?’”

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.