DWTS Champ Gives Birth to a Baby Boy

Congratulations are in order for a “Dancing With the Stars” champion and her husband. Shawn Johnson and her husband Andrew East have welcomed their second child. They announced their son’s birth via their new toy store, Teddy and Bear Kids.

Mama and Baby Are Doing Well

In an Instagram story on the Teddy and Bear Kids official Instagram account, the toy store revealed that the Easts have welcomed their son and added, “Mom and baby are doing well and we can’t wait to meet our new friend!”

In honor of the little boy’s birth, the store is offering a limited edition onesie that says “Teddy & Bear” on the front. It is free with any purchase.

Johnson must have some kind of sixth sense because she recently posted a video to Instagram of her and East “attempting to go into labor by eating spicy wings.”

Johnson said she wanted their baby boy to arrive on his own, but “the doctor has said — she encourages me to eat spicy food and workout hard” because she is at 38 weeks and is ready for the baby to be born.

This is the latest in a string of “Dancing With the Stars” babies. Johnson competed twice — winning season eight and finishing runner-up in season 15. Season 21 champ Bindi Irwin recently welcomed her first child, as did both season 17 contestant Brant Daugherty and season 19 contestant Sadie Robertson. Season 21 runner-up Nick Carter recently became a new parent for the third time, and so did season 17 contestant Christian Milian. Also, professional dancers Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold both became first-time moms in the past year.

Johnson Was Nervous About Having Another Emergency C-Section

There isn’t a lot of information yet about how the delivery went or the baby’s name. The couple told People in a statement, “We are so happy to welcome our little man into the world. We are loving life as a family of four and soaking up every minute.”

Johnson has been very candid in recent months about how scared she is for this labor and delivery because she had a scary time with her first baby, her 20-month-old daughter Drew. Hopefully this labor and delivery went more smoothly for her.

“With Drew, she ended with an emergency C-section because she was too big and got stuck,” said Johnson in an Instagram story a few weeks ago. “This guy’s even bigger, so I am going to try and go into labor naturally and on my own and let him come on his own, but if we end in a C-section again, I won’t be surprised or devastated. However it happens, I just want him to get here safe … the smoothest way for him. Not opposed to anything, not planning anything …

I will deliver this guy however it works for him. I had a plan last time and it went out the window, so whatever he wants.”

She was also asked about the baby’s name and Johnson said they did not have a name picked out ahead of time, so they would name him “definitely after” the birth.

“Definitely after because we still don’t have one. We have a list of names we’re probably going to take to the hospital with us and decide after he’s born,” said Johnson.

One follower also asked for advice about moving on after a miscarriage — Johnson and East suffered a miscarriage with their first pregnancy back in 2017. Johnson told her follower that you can’t “move on,” you just try to heal.

“I don’t think you move on. I think you heal and forever hold a spot in your heart for that baby and just learn how to take another step forward, but you don’t just move on,” said Johnson.

It’s kind of exciting that the baby is here in time to watch the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics with his mom, who was the 2008 Olympics balance beam gold medalist and earned a silver medal on floor exercise and in the women’s all-around.

