DWTS Champ ‘Struggled’ As a New Mom

Dancing With the Stars season eight champion and season 15 runner-up Shawn Johnson recently revealed that she and husband Andrew East are expecting their second baby — and their first child is barely over a year old. Following the announcement, East spoke with The Today Show about their impending new addition and how much they “struggled” as first-time parents when their first child, Drew, was born in November 2019.

Things Shifted When Drew Was Born

East told Today Parents that their marriage “definitely changed” after they had a child because they had to put someone else’s needs ahead of everything else.

“There’s this identity shift that happens when you transition from being carefree to, ‘Holy smokes, we have a dependent to take care of,’” East said. “We definitely struggled through the first few months.”

He also said that with baby No. 2 on the way, they are much more laidback because they’ve been through it once already.

“Our expectations are just different,” said East. “We love each other deeper. We’re having more fun than we ever could have dreamed of. I’m sure there will be chaos and I’m sure there will be arguments when the new baby comes. But we just have a different perspective now.”

Johnson and East Had to Make Their Marriage a Priority

East revealed that when he and Johnson had some ups and downs when they first became parents, they had to make a conscious choice to prioritize their marriage. What they did was make one night a week just about them. They are completely unreachable — it’s “Shawn and Andrew time.”

“That was some really good advice we got early on,” said the NFL long snapper. “It’s been such a crucial part of our schedule. There are so many things that happen after you have kids, and it’s easy to lose touch. It’s nice that we can always count on once a week, being able to have that togetherness. Just the two of us.”

He went on to say that they don’t use the time to really “do” anything. They prefer to use it to just connect with each other.

“We try to make a time where we can find out something new about each other and preserve that date night mentality,” said East. “Also, every night, after we put Drew down, we have a 10 to 15 minute period to kind of just debrief the day before we sit on the couch and watch TV.”

But the pair are definitely looking forward to 2021. In a New Year’s Instagram post, Johnson wrote, “2020 has been a wild ride. 2021 we are so ready for you. @andrewdeast thank you for being our light this year :) I’ll never get tired of your crazy side haha love you baby! Let’s do this #2021 we are ALL ready.”

The two should be welcoming baby No. 2 in summer 2021.

