Derek Hough & Shawn Johnson Re-Create Their DWTS Routines in New Video

“Dancing With the Stars” all-star partners Derek Hough and Shawn Johnson recently reunited at Johnson’s family home and re-created some of their season 15 dances — but Johnson’s husband Andrew East kind of stole the show.

Watch the amazing videos below:

Shawn Johnson & Derek Hough Even Got Johnson’s Husband Andrew East to Join In on the Fun

In an Instagram video captioned, “Tried some of our old DWTS dances… part 1,” Johnson and Hough watched two of their old “Dancing With the Stars” routines and then performed a bit of each in Johnson’s house.

They started with their week four mambo, which they danced to “Para Los Rumberos” and for which they earned three 10s. Those were the first 10s of the season alongside Gilles Marini and Peta Murgatroyd, who also earned three 10s that week.

In the second video, they enlisted Johnson’s husband Andrew East to recreate their trio dance from week eight. On the original season, their trio partner was Johnson’s season 8 dance partner Mark Ballas. The three of them danced a Viennese waltz and a samba. For the re-creation, East took Ballas’ place and the three of them did the samba — and it was not too bad!

On the video, Johnson wrote, “Part 2. Trying to keep a straight face during this was one of the hardest parts,” and she definitely could not keep a straight face during the pelvis thrusts.

Hough wrote in the comments, “Wait, why are Andrew and I matching outfits?”, to which several fans replied that they assumed that was planned.

Fans and famous friends alike were delighted. Pro Daniella Karagach wrote, “Yaasssss” and former troupe member Britt Cherry added, “Still got it, baby!!!!”

Fellow season 8 contestant Chuck Wicks wrote, “I’m having flashbacks.” Children’s entertainer Blippi added, “This is great!”

Fans were taken aback at Blippi (real name Stevin W. John) commenting, with one fan writing, “Shawn’s hit real mom status when Blippi is commenting on her posts.” Johnson clarified, “Blippi is our friend!!!! Hahah gets me every time too!”

But mostly fans were just excited about the reunion between Johnson and Hough.

One fan wrote, “I’m gonna need about 27 more parts to this,” and another added, “Favorite dance couple ever on the show!”

“Oh my god, that [mambo], man… lives were changed, it was amazing,” wrote a third fan.

Perhaps ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Should Ask Andrew East to Join Season 32

Based on this video, the Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast isn’t the only dancer in the family — East has some actual moves too. He is a former NFL player, maybe “Dancing With the Stars” should call him up for season 32? NFL players do have a storied history of doing very well on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Mark Ballas also jumped into the comments to praise East, as did Hough’s fiancee and former “Dancing With the Stars” troupe member Hayley Erbert.

Ballas wrote, “Let’s go, @andreweast,” and Erbert added, “Wait…, I’m SO impressed by @andreweast!”

Jason Tartick, whose fiancee Kaitlyn Bristowe won “Dancing With the Stars” season 29, added, “Andrew just out here stealing the show from the pros.”

The fans certainly think East should join the show. One wrote in the comments, “This is Andrew’s audition tape, right?” and another added, “Sign Andrew up for DWTS!!! Let’s go!”

Johnson is all for it. She later posted to her Instagram stories, “Let’s get @andreweast on @dancingwiththestars!!!!!”

East would certainly have big shoes to fill on the dancing competition series. His wife won season 8 with Ballas and then returned for all-stars in season 15 and took 2nd place with Hough behind “Bachelorette” Melissa Rycroft and pro Tony Dovolani.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 32nd season in the fall of 2023 on Disney Plus.