DWTS Champ Shares Video of 2-Year-Old ‘Diva’ Daughter

Shawn Johnson’s little girl is growing up fast, but it’s a little too fast for some fans.

The ”Dancing with the Stars” Season 8 champ, who married former NFL star Andrew East in Nashville in 2016, per The Knot, is mom to two kids. Johnson and East welcomed daughter Drew Hazel in 2019, and son Jett James East in 2021, according to Us Weekly.

After the Olympic gold medalist posted a video of her 2-year-old daughter at a party, some fans flipped out.

Here’s what you need to know:

Shawn Johnson’s Daughter Had a Diva Day at a Salon But Some Followers Took Issue With It

In a video shared to Instagram in August 2022, Johnson’s daughter was seen having a glamorous spa day with her toddler friends. The 2-year-old wore a pink robe and soaked her feet in a pedicure tub as she clinked champagne-style glasses with a pint-sized pal.

“I want to be @drewhazeleast,” Johnson captioned the clip.

“Precious! Totally she’s a diva,” one commenter wrote.

But others had a different opinion and felt the video was “not okay.”

“Yes a Diva at three could you image at 12,13,14,15,16,17??? She is not going to college,” one follower wrote.

“This is adorable. Not sure how I feel able toddlers drinking out of champs glasses but the cuteness is quite sweet,” another chimed in.

“Girls/women are exploited at a considerably young age in terms of alcohol and while this is cute it also makes me wanna cry – we should not be ‘make believing/playing’ that our children are drinking alcohol. Morally and ethically, in what way does that make any sense at all? To anyone? It’s mind blowing anyone thinks this ok,” another wrote.

“Why are we in a rush to make a child look and act like an adult?” another wanted to know.

“Not healthy age-appropriate modeling for several reasons. It’s more sad and concerning than it is cute,” another added.

But others defended Johnson’s video.

“No one said they were pretend drinking, it’s just a glass. Kids love fancy cups and doing cheers. You wouldn’t have an issue if they were cheering tea cups,” one fan wrote.

“It’s a fun spa day with sparkling cider is a fancy glass. These babies have no idea what the hell alcohol is or that it’s a wine flute! They are just tickled to be pampered! Would it make you feel better if it was out of a regular cup? … GIVE ME A BREEEAK,” another wrote.

“It was a cute video, just scroll on…why does everyone always have an opinion? They are wonderful parents!“ another fan wrote in defense of Johnson.

Johnson Defended Sending Her Daughter to ‘School’ Before She Was 2-Years-Old

This is not the first time Johnson’s parenting has been under fire. According to People, the mom of two caught flack in 2021 when she revealed that she sent her not-quite-2-year-old to “school.”

After she captioned an IG photo of little Drew with, “First day of school where are my parents at? Who’s crying?! #firstdayofschool,” some followers became upset.

Johnson later took to her Instagram story to note that some followers were “freaking out because we used the word ‘school’ for a not-even-2-year-old.”

“Where she’s going, they consider is school because they kinda have a curriculum,” the former Olympic gymnast explained. “They have like music class and math class and stuff. But it’s pretty much just daycare. … She’ll go a couple times a week for just a few hours, just to kind of get that socialization she’s been missing out on. And she’ll learn a bunch, which is exciting.”

READ NEXT: Kim Herjavec Looks So Different in Pre-DWTS Pics