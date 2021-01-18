‘DWTS’ Champion Announces Pregnancy

Former Dancing With the Stars champion and Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson East recently announced her pregnancy with her second child.

Johnson East took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy, sharing a photo of her and her husband, Andrew East, kissing and photos of their daughter with the caption “Here we go again… #babyeast.”

Johnson and East welcomed their first daughter, Drew, into the world just over one year ago. They recently posted a video on their YouTube channel about their journey to the second pregnancy and said they would be keeping viewers updated throughout the entire journey. At the time of writing, the video had over 1 million views.

The Couple Opened Up About Their First Pregnancy

In a YouTube video on their channel, the couple opened up about their first pregnancy and the birth of their one-year-old daughter.

Johnson said that she went through a 22-hour labor and ended up undergoing a C-section. Because of that, their doctor told them they should wait at least a year before having a second child, which allowed them to have a longer recovery time than they would have had otherwise.

“[Then] we got the clear from our doctor to start trying,” Johnson shared. “It took us a while to get pregnant the first time, so I didn’t know how long it was going to take. I didn’t know if it would be harder to get pregnant this time.”

Johnson Got Pregnant Quickly the Second Time

According to their YouTube video, Johnson missed a period quickly after they started trying the second time. When she took a pregnancy test, however, it came up negative.

“So we try again, and I think it was five days after we tried, I was like, ‘Oh, I should get a pregnancy test,’ which doesn’t make any sense,” she said. “You can’t take a pregnancy test that quick… That night, I was sitting on the couch, basking in this [and thinking], ‘Holy crap, that was fast.’ Nothing was adding up…then I was like, ‘Holy crap, I’ve been pregnant for two months.'”

Soon after she found out she was pregnant, the Olympian’s husband found out he tested positive for COVID-19, meaning he had to self-isolate for two weeks.

“We were scared to begin with that you had COVID, we weren’t sure if Drew had it, and we weren’t sure if I had it,” Johnson shared. “I was [asking my doctors], ‘What do we do? Do I need to worry about being pregnant, especially early on in the pregnancy?’ I got so scared of potentially increasing my risk of miscarriage.”

The couple shared that Baby East is due in summer 2021, and they both hope that they have a boy. At the end of their video, though, the couple seemed to tease something exciting; they may be having two babies.

“We’ve gotta make sure there’s only one,” an ultrasound technician can be seen telling the couple at one of their appointments.

