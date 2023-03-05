DWTS Champ Wants Her Husband to Compete on the Show

Could the husband of a “Dancing With the Stars” champ be headed to the ballroom?

At the end of February 2023, Derek Hough reunited with Mirrorball champion Shawn Johnson, spending some time with her and her husband, Andrew East. While they were together, Hough and Johnson decided to recreate some of the dances they performed on the show — Johnson won season 8 with partner Mark Ballas before returning to compete in the All-Stars season with Hough; the two finished in second place.

Hough and Johnson shared a few videos of their moves on Instagram, bringing in East to join them and try out his dancing skills. Johnson then took to her Instagram Stories to suggest her husband be cast on an upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Many Fans Want Andrew East to Join ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Johnson shared one of the videos on her Instagram Stories and added the caption, “Let’s get @andreweast on @dancingwiththestars!!!!!”

After watching Johnson’s husband dance, some people sent the former Olympian messages, suggesting that she try to get her husband on DWTS. She shared some of these messages on her Instagram Stories on March 1, 2023, along with a poll so that fans could vote on whether or not they’d like to see East on the show.

“Maybe Andrew should go on the show???” one person commented on one of the videos.

“Andrew needs to do dwts.!!!!” someone else wrote.

“Andrew killed it! He needs to go on DWTS,” a third Instagram user echoed.

“Sign Andrew up for DWTS!!! Let’s go,” said another.

Aside from his apparent dancing skills, East would technically qualify for the show, which features both celebrities and athletes. East previously played in the NFL, retiring officially in 2022.

Shawn Johnson & Andrew East Wouldn’t Be the First Married Couple to Compete on the Show

Today the love of my life asked me to be his forever… AND I SAID YES!! #isaidyes #weregettingmarried #wrigleyfield pic.twitter.com/20zRXD1WWB — Shawn Johnson East (@ShawnJohnson) July 24, 2015

Johnson and East first met in 2012 in London when Johnson was working as a sports commentator and East’s brother, Guy East, was competing in the Games, according to Us Weekly.

They dated for a couple of years before East proposed, getting down on one knee at Wrigley Field before a Chicago Cubs game. “Today the love of my life asked me to be his forever… AND I SAID YES!!” Johnson captioned a video of the proposal. Johnson and East went on to get married and start a family together, and have done their best to support each other’s career goals along the way.

“In our marriage, it’s not always fun. But working through the not fun parts is what gets you to the best parts. That’s such a better way to look at difficult times: This is for a purpose and that’s to get us to a better place. We’re going through the valley to get to the peak of the mountain,” East previously told E! News.

If he was asked to join DWTS, he and Johnson wouldn’t be the only husband and wife duo to appear on the show. During season 21, Alexa PenaVega and her husband Carlos PenaVega competed on the same season; she finished 6th and he finished 4th. In addition, Lisa Rinna competed on season 2 and her husband Harry Hamlin was part of the season 3 cast.

