DWTS Champ Experienced ‘Scariest Incident Yet’ With Son While Abroad

A former “Dancing with the Stars” champion and her family have been traveling abroad on the trip of a lifetime, but they hit a major snag while in Paris, France. Season 8 DWTS champion Shawn Johnson revealed she was a panicked mom for a bit when her middle child, her son Jett, had trouble breathing.

Shawn Johnson’s Son Jett Got Sick in France

On August 6, Johnson took to her Instagram stories to answer fan questions and share tidbits about the family’s trip abroad.

In one slide of her Instagram stories, the “Dancing with the Stars” champion revealed that the family had a scary situation develop earlier in their trip.

Johnson explained, “Behind the scenes the past week has been a rollercoaster. Jett got a severe case of croup and woke up in the middle of the night (5 nights ago) unable to breathe.”

She admitted, “It was our scariest incident yet” in terms of medical emergencies with the kids.

The “Dancing with the Stars” champion shared that the night was “filled with panicked mama calls in a foreign country.”

The family went to France for the Olympics, where she worked as a commentator for Yahoo! Sports throughout the women’s gymnastics.

Johnson explained in her stories that they spent a few days in London before heading to Paris, and she noted they’ll head to Italy next before heading home to Tennessee. It’s been a long trip abroad, but mostly filled with making positive memories.

Luckily, Jett is doing better now, Johnson shared. Unfortunately, she noted that her younger son, Bear, is now dealing with croup.

In response to one fan’s question about the most stressful part of the family’s trip abroad, the “Dancing with the Stars” champion wrote, “Sick kids in a foreign country.”

Johnson shared she was “Grateful for Team USA house doctors and locals who have helped us find the care they needed.”

The DWTS Has Had Scares From Jett Before

Until these Instagram stories, Johnson’s social media posts had seemed full of fun and positive experiences. It seems unlikely any of her followers picked up on anything amiss with Jett or Bear.

In an August 3 Instagram post, Johnson shared an array of photos from the family’s day in Paris. “Another day for the books 🌞🤩⭐️,” she wrote.

During that day in Paris, the family was out and about together. Despite the panic of Jett’s breathing issues a few days earlier, the 3-year-old looked like he was doing well and keeping up with the rest of the family.

This wasn’t the first time Jett had his parents scrambling over a medical issue. As Us Weekly shared in April, Johnson rushed Jett to the emergency room after he hit his head.

The “Dancing with the Stars” champ took to her Instagram stories at the time to explain what happened. Jett hit his head on his bed frame while moving around in his room in the dark.

Johnson said as soon as she walked into Jett’s room, she knew they needed to head to the emergency room. Luckily, Jett took it like a champ. In fact, Johnson noted, he was pretty jazzed he scored a scar matching the one his dad has.

On June 25, Johnson shared a video on Instagram showing Jett riding on a mini dirt bike. In her caption, the “Dancing with the Stars” champ admitted her heart rate was sky high. She added a note on the video joking, “God looked down at my anxiety & stress levels & said ‘let’s crank this up a notch or ten and give her a son.'”

Shortly before that hospital visit, Johnson showed Jett performing a new trick. A May 25 Instagram post showed the little boy diving off a low diving board into the pool. He jumped straight in first, then did a front flip on his next round.