DWTS Champ & Husband Share Big News Months After Welcoming Third Baby

Season 8 “Dancing With the Stars” champ Shawn Johnson and her husband Andrew East have started a new podcast. The duo shared the exciting news on Instagram just months after welcoming their third child.

“Join us every other Thursday on our new show, ‘second cup’ as we interview some of our favorite people about every topic under the sun. our couple things solo episodes will still go live every Wednesday. we can’t wait to spend more time with you guys. TUNE IN,” the couple announced in a joint Instagram post.

The couple was already in the podcast game with their show “Couple Things.” Johnson and East got married in 2016 and have three kids together. The first episode of “Second Cup” will be released on July 25.

Fans Reacted to Shawn Johnson & Andrew East’s New Podcast

In the fun Instagram announcement, Johnson and East put together a skit in which they both ended up getting soaked. However, due to their height difference, Johnson got more wet than her husband. Dozens of fans took to the comments section to point that out.

“Not fair…Andrew is so tall he didn’t get slammed in the face,” one person wrote.

“That heigh difference, got poor Shawn!! You guys are awesome and never fail to put a smile on my face,” someone else added.

“This has to be one of the most refreshing (no pun intended) videos you guys have ever made,” a third comment read.

“Shawn’s whole drowning under water while Andrew just looks at her & laughs,” a fourth Instagram user said.

“I love how Shawn got full on drenched and Andrew was barely his waist,” another pointed out.

Shawn Johnson Gave Birth to Her 3rd Child in December

Johnson and East welcomed their son, Bear, in December 2023.

“We’ve all been waiting for you,” Johnson captioned an Instagram post a few days after welcoming Bear. She and East are also parents to a daughter named Drew and a son named Jett.

In a Q&A posted to her Instagram Stories in July, Johnson was asked about her postpartum experience.

“Very personal but did you end up taking medication for your postpartum depression?” a follower asked.

“I did do a full hormone and blood panel and had customized supplements made from the results with @joiwomenswellness and it changed my life,” Johnson responded.

“I had some major hormones out of wack from pregnancy and postpartum that we are working to get back on track,” she added. Johnson also talked about postpartum depression on an episode of the “Couple Things” podcast.

“This pregnancy felt different. And I will say going into this pregnancy and delivery, we were more equipped and more surrounded by a supportive community than we have ever been with any child yet. So we had every possible resource under the sun, and it still hit differently this time,” Johnson said on the June 19 episode.

“Most recently, I’ve even, like in the past week, just started doing all these like new supplements and vitamins, and I feel so much better because I truly, reflecting on the past six months, did not feel like myself. I felt off. I felt hormonally off my brain,” she continued, adding that her emotions were off, she was “sad,” “confused,” and “had a lot of rage.”

READ NEXT: Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green Release Statements About Shannen Doherty