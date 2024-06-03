DWTS Champ Shares the Upside of Son’s ER Visit

A champion from “Dancing with the Stars” recently had to take her young son to the emergency room at the hospital. Luckily, he was ultimately fine. In fact, the DWTS star revealed he came away with a “favorite” thing about being in the ER. Season 8 champ Shawn Johnson shared the details about her experience at the hospital with her middle child, Jett.

Here’s what you need to know:

Shawn Johnson’s Son Jett Now Has a Scar Matching His Dad’s

As Us Weekly shared on April 13, Johnson’s 2-year-old son Jett was whisked off to the emergency room at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital after getting injured. She shared the details via now-expired Instagram Stories.

“Well… Not the night we had envisioned ha but we are doing good. Going to have a good little scar from our stitches tonight. God our eyebrow good,” Johnson explained.

Luckily, despite needing stitches, Jett said he was doing “Good.”

On May 18, Johnson revealed an upside to the emergency room visit. The “Dancing with the Stars” champion told E! News that now, “He has the exact same scar as Daddy.”

As the media outlet shared, Johnson’s husband, former professional football player Andrew East, ended up with a scar after passing out in their home gym a while back.

Johnson noted of Jett’s scar and Andrew’s “Same exact place, same stitch count, same eyes, literally identical.” She joked, “It worked out great.”

The DWTS Star Shared Details of the Scary Incident

Us Weekly shared that the day after Jett’s emergency room visit, Johnson gave fans additional details about the incident via her Instagram Stories. The “Dancing with the Stars” two-time alum explained the incident happened after she and East had put their older two kids to bed.

“Drew went down and I heard Jett crying, like unusually, and I went straight into his room,” she began. Johnson and East have a daughter, Drew, who is 4. They also welcomed another son, Bear, in December 2023.

When Johnson heard Jett crying, she went to check on him. “And literally when I opened the door I could just see the blood on his face.”

She continued, “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. Oh, my gosh.’ I was like, ‘Andrew! Andrew!’ I picked Jett up and I was like, ‘You’re OK buddy, you’re OK, you’re OK.’ But I knew immediately. I was like, ‘We’re going to the ER.'”

As Us Weekly noted, Johnson went back later to watch the video of what happened to Jett via their security system. It turned out, Jett got out of his bed when the room was dark, and hit his head on the metal bed frame trying to get back into bed.

“When he turned around to get back in his bed, he went and put his hands down, missed the bed, and hit himself in the face,” the “Dancing with the Stars” alum explained.

He “hit it just perfectly” under his eyebrow, Johnson noted. Despite the blood and shock of it all, Jett “was a trooper,” she added.

Jett was given “a little bit of loopy medicine” to drink in the emergency room, and then he received stitches. “We just kind of held him down. It sounds worse than it was. He was doing really well,” Johnson detailed.

“He was saying he was getting stitched up like Woody,” she recalled, referencing the “Toy Story” character of Woody.

Johnson also explained Jett received “four individual stitches on the inside, and then on the outside, she sewed back through probably like six times.”

When Jett’s accident happened, her parents were able to rush over to the house. She told E! News her parents now “live literally two minutes from us” in Nashville.

“Within two minutes, [Johnson’s dad] came over, he took me and Jett [to the ER] and Andrew stayed with Drew and Bear,” she shared. “We’re very luckily to have a good community around us because I don’t know what you would do, just roll up in the middle of the night with three kids?”