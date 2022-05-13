DWTS Alum Is ‘Truly Concerned’ About Wendy Williams’ Health

Wendy Williams has been suffering with health issues for quite some time now, and has stepped away from her daytime talkshow because of it. According to Entertainment Weekly, her health issues stem from her Graves’ disease diagnosis as well as thyroid issues.

After missing several weeks of her show, FOX decided to move forward with a new show — and a new host — in that timeslot. In February 2022, Deadline confirmed that Sherri Shepherd would get her very own show on the network and that it would premiere in the fall.

Shortly after the announcement was made, Williams spoke out about her plans to return to television.

“[My] health is very well and I’ve actually had a few appointments. I’m 57 now, and I have the mind and body of a 25-year-old,” she said on “Good Morning America.”

“I’m very comfortable. My partners with the show, everybody’s ready. Give me about three months. There are private things that I have to deal with and then I’ll be ready to come back and be free and ready to do my thing,” she added.

On May 7, 2022, Shepherd spoke out about Williams after the latter made a comment about the former’s new show.

Here’s what you need to know:

Shepherd Responded After a Williams’ Diss

Williams was doing an Instagram Live in which she said she won’t be tuning in to watch Shepherd’s new show, according to Page Six. Shepherd issued a response on her Instagram Stories.

“I did hear Wendy say she will not watch me on the new show. And that’s OK. You know, I understand,” she said. “She’s going through a lot. I’m truly concerned for her,” she added.

After the Instagram Story expired, Shepherd moved on to other things. On May 8, 2022, she shared a photo with her son in honor of Mother’s Day.

“Being a Mother is my biggest accomplishment & my biggest insecurity. I don’t know any greater joy than being a mother. Jeffrey has taught me patience, unselfishness, getting past my fear and more faith in God. I am the woman I am because of my Son. This boy has taught me through his challenges to not judge a person but to just love. Jeffrey you are my heart and my soul and I am thankful to be your Mother,” she captioned the post.

Williams Was in ‘High Spirits’ at a Met Gala After Party

Despite going through her health issues, Williams was feeling well enough to attend an after party following the exclusive Met Ball. According to the New York Post, Williams looked “looked happy and healthy” in an Instagram video shared by blogger Jason Lee.

“How YOU doing cause we ouuuusssiiidddeee. Say hi to my date so I can show her the love! #METGALA,” Lee captioned his Instagram post. Several fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on Williams’ appearance.

“She looks AMAZING,” one person wrote.

“Omg!!!!! Wendy!!!! She looks so good omg I’m in tears it’s sooo good to see her,” someone else added.

“Omg Jason I’m so glad to see Ms Williams she looks beautiful and you look sooooooo debonair darling,” a third comment read.

