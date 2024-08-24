DWTS Alum’s Boyfriend Hospitalized After Explosion

Season 9 “Dancing With the Stars” competitor Kelly Osbourne was in the hospital alongside her parnter, Sid Wilson, who suffered “severe burns” on his face.

“My face is burnt and my cheeks. I had an explosion in my face,” Wilson said in a video posted to his Instagram feed. “I’m OK. I’m going to be OK, but I did have some serious burns in my face and my arms,” he added.

In another video shared to Instagram, the Slipknot member rode in the back of an ambulance. He said that his burns were caused by a bonfire on his farm. He explained that he needed to be transferred to a different hospital that had a better burn unit.

“You can see my lips got hit pretty bad,” he said. “Worst part’s my arms. They’re going to shave my head, so say goodbye to the long hair. It’s going bye-bye,” he continued.

He has reassured his fans that he is going to be okay.

Fans Reacted to Sid Wilson’s Accident on Instagram

In Wilson’s first video, he appeared to be in an emergency room. Fans took to the comments section of the post to react.

“Holy [expletive] dude – I’m glad it wasn’t worse but I hate that you’re feeling that pain – please keep those burns clean so they don’t get infected. Damn I know this pain I’ve been burned bad before also – feel better soon bro,” one person wrote.

“Omg! Damn dude! I hope you recover quickly much love to you, all the positivity your way, get back to spinnin,” someone else said.

“Damn dude, glad this wasn’t worse but talking with your lips burned like that has to really suck! Wishing you a speedy recovery and hopefully you don’t have any major burn scars from this,” a third comment read.

“Oh no! How/where did the explosion happen?! Wishing u a speedy recovery. Nice to see u joking around. You got this,” read a message from a concerned Instagram user.

Kelly Osbourne Posted 2 Videos About Sid Wilson’s Accident

Osbourne was in the hospital alongside her boyfriend. She took a video while sitting near Wilson’s hospital bed and had the couple’s 1.5-year-old son on her lap.

“This is why you don’t [expletive] with burn piles. He literally set himself on fire. Exploded everything,” she said in a video posted to her Instagram Stories on August 23.

In a subsequent video, Osbourne looked frustrated while sitting in a chair in the hospital. Her son played with toys on the floor next to her. She panned the camera over to Wilson, who sat propped up in a hospital bed with bandages covering his arms.

Osbourne and Wilson went public with their romance in 2022. About a year later, Osbourne gave birth to their son, Sidney. Osbourne’s mom shared the baby news on an episode of “The Talk,” according to Today. The reality star and podcast host wasn’t ready to share her son with the world at that time, and let fans know in a post on her Instagram Stories.

“It is no one’s place but mine to share any information on my baby,” she said.

READ NEXT: DWTS Pros React to Season 33 Addition of Stephen Nedoroscik