DWTS Alum Opens up About Plans for Having Babies

A former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant has been very focused on one specific project for the last couple of years, but her focus may soon shift in a big way. Season 24 DWTS contestant Simone Biles returned to the Olympics in Paris after withdrawing in Tokyo, and she earned four new medals.

Now that she found success again in gymnastics, people wonder if she’ll step away from the gym and start building a family with her husband, Jonathan Owens. She addressed that big question in an interview with Hoda Kotb on “Today” on August 6.

Simone Biles Says Kids Are ‘Definitely in Our Future’

During the interview, Kotb asked if Biles and Owens were talking about having children yet. Biles laughed and said she and her husband “Always talk about kids.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum joked that Owens “Would have had them, like, yesterday if he could have.”

However, they are not at the stage of trying for babies yet, it seems. Biles noted, “Obviously, we both have goals that we want to achieve before we start a family, but yes, that’s definitely in our future.”

Biles also noted she “definitely” sees herself as a mom someday.

Kotb also couldn’t resist asking Biles if she planned to retire from competing after her success at the Paris Olympics. The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant hesitated, then smiled and replied, “You never say never.”

Biles added, “The next Olympics is on home turf, so you just never know…I’m just gonna relax and see where life takes me.”

The 2028 Summer Olympics are slated to take place in Los Angeles, California, so it might be difficult to pass up competing on her home turf.

Biles’ Husband Jonathan Owens Supports His Wife Regardless of What She Decides to Do Next

Biles, 27, and Owens, 29, are facing questions about kids on multiple fronts. People shared on August 6 that they caught up to Owens in Paris during the Olympics and asked him a similar question.

Owens replied, “Man, in the future, man. For sure.”

He also told People that if Biles decides to keep competing, setting her sights on the Los Angeles Olympics, she has his support. “I’m going to support her one thousand percent” in “whatever she chooses.”

“It’s going to depend on how she feels because there’s a lot of sacrifice that comes with it,” Owens noted. He added that “of course” he’d like to see her compete again, but he “can’t make that decision for her.”

The professional football player explained, “If she feels like it is time to focus on life… because when you are locked in, you do have to sacrifice a lot and you do miss a lot.”

People noted that when asked in front of reporters whether she’d return in 2028, Biles again replied that the next Summer Olympics are on “home turf” so “you just never know.” She teasingly added, though, “But I am getting really old.”

Fans are thrilled Biles had such a successful return to the Olympics.

“Simone speaks with such confidence and poise – just like when she’s competing. You can tell she is really joyful about the place she’s at in her life right now,” one fan shared on X, formerly Twitter.

Another supporter tweeted, “Seeing you smile is so wonderful!! Thanks for all you do Simone!”

Someone else gushed, “Simone is an absolute doll! I love her! She’s so real and down to earth!! So beautiful and adorable!! We’re so proud of her!!”