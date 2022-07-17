DWTS Alum Mistaken for a Child on a Recent Flight

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum had an interesting experience on a recent flight.

Simone Biles, who appeared on season 24 of the dancing competition show, was on a plane when the flight attendant mistakenly thought that she was a child. The 25-year-old Olympic champion boarded the plane when the flight attendant offered her a coloring book to keep herself entertained during the flight.

“Not the flight attendant trying to give me me a coloring book when I board…..I said ‘no I’m good I’m 25,'” Biles wrote on her Instagram Stories, according to People magazine. She shared a photo of herself in her seat looking less than amused.

Here’s what you need to know:

Biles Is 4-Feet, 8-Inches Tall

As is the case with most gymnasts, Biles has a very small frame and she stands at 4-feet, 8 inches tall. She was only 6-years-old when she fell in love with gymnastics and ended up competing when she was a teenager.

It all started after a field trip to Bannon’s Gymnastix, according to Britannica. Her adoptive parents, Ron and Nellie Biles, signed her up for classes, and she absolutely loved it. In 2010, she began competing at the age of 13. She qualified for the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro at the age of 19 where she earned herself four gold medals.

Biles was in Tokyo for the 2020 Olympics, which were held in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. She did not get a chance to medal, however, as she withdrew from the competition to focus on her mental health.

“Physically, I feel good,” she told Hoda Kotb on Today. “Emotionally, that kind of varies on the time and moment. Coming here to the Olympics and being the head star of the Olympics isn’t an easy feat. So we’re just trying to take it one day at a time, and we’ll see,” she added.

Biles Is Engaged & Her Fiance Is Tall

Biles has a lot to celebrate these days as she’s engaged to her beau, Jonathan Owens. Owens plays football for the Houston Texans and he’s much taller than his fiance.

Owens is 5-feet, 11-inches tall, making him more than a foot taller than Biles. When she stands next to him — in heels — she almost comes up to his shoulder. The two make the height difference work, however, and often share cute pictures together on social media.

In July 2022, Owens supported Biles as she was awarded the Medal of Freedom at the White House.

“I’m so honored & thankful to be recognized as a recipient by President Biden for this prestigious award. I still have no words. I’m shocked,” she captioned a photo of Biden putting the medal around her neck.

Biles received tons of positive feedback in the comments section of the post, including messages from her DWTS family.

Her DWTS partner Sasha Farber stopped by with a string of give me 10 emoji.

DWTS alum and fellow gymnast Nastia Liukin also commented on the post. “Proud of you,” she wrote.

And, of course, Biles’ boyfriend Owens, who may have been the proudest of all.

“So proud of you baby. What an amazing experience,” he said.

