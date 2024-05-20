DWTS Alum Slams Critics: ‘Respectfully, F*ck Off’

A former contestant from “Dancing with the Stars” did not hold back amid criticism of her husband and her relationship. Olympic champion Simone Biles is married to professional football player Jonathan Owens, and they gush over one another on social media often.

However, the couple is subjected to a lot of “jokes” and criticism, too. The season 24 DWTS alum is fed up with the negativity and made it clear she’s done being subjected to it.

In an Instagram Story Biles posted on May 19, she blasted, “So I’m gonna go ahead & say this one time. Respectfully, f*ck off.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Simone Biles Blasted People for Being ‘Disrespectful’ to Jonathan Owens & Their Marriage

On May 19, Biles posted a sweet photo of her kissing Owens on her Instagram page. “My whole heart 🤎🤞🏾 the best supporter, I couldn’t ask for a better husband,” the “Dancing with the Stars” alum wrote.

People noted the photo was snapped during the 2024 Core Hydration Classic competition, which she won.

A few hours later, Biles took to her Instagram Stories to set a boundary and blast critics of the couple.

“I’m going to quickly address this, the joke was never a joke! Y’all are blatantly being disrespectful to my relationship & my husband,” Biles wrote.

She added, “If you keep commenting or tweeting at me I’m just going to block you. simple as that.”

Biles also wrote, “and no I don’t need to touch grass or whatever [the f*ck] y’all suggest…. @ everyone else that supports us, we love y’all so much.”

The comments section of Biles’ previous Instagram post had a mix of positive and negative comments from fans and critics.

“I mean he’s doing the bare minimum,” one person wrote about Owens supporting Biles at the competition.

“I like Mr Biles I don’t know why [people] troll him,” read another comment. One person replied, “Mr Owens, you disrespectful for real.”

“I wish Simone would find an identity outside of her husband. We don’t need a play by play of how you guys support each other. Stop trying to make fetch happen,” read another comment.

Biles & Owens Have Been Subjected to Many Snarky Comments in Recent Months

The criticism was plentiful on Biles’ post, but it carried over to other online places, as well.

“This is a [Public Relations] performative campaign,” snarked someone else on Biles’ post.

“Gabby Douglas bettah. At least she’s not a mentally ill white washed dwarf,” added another critic.

“Everybody, you guys don’t know who her husband’s name is. You don’t have to,” a different critic commented. That person continued, “All you have to do is know that he’s using your precious idle (sic) just so he can get money out of her and run off with another woman, just like Jennifer Lopez and Ben athlete, they’re gonna end up just like them and it will be all his fault.”

“You can literally see the resentment behind his smile,” wrote someone else.

A separate critic wrote, “It’s easy to read pretentious people like Simone Biles and her husband. They can’t even hide it well. Tryna portray something they’re not.”

“She’s going harder for him than he ever has about her. Alexa, play Olivia Rodrigo’s Love is Embarrassing,” one poster on Reddit quipped.

“This is sad. She doesn’t even realize she has to do all this because her husband didn’t have her back,” another Redditor wrote.

“Mr. Biles wants that good pr so bad,” a person wrote on Owens’ Instagram page.

As People shared, much of the criticism and “joking” emerged after Owens appeared on “The Pivot” podcast in December 2023. Owens talked about how he’s “the catch” in his relationship with Biles, and his wording rubbed a lot of people the wrong way.