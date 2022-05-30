‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Sets Wedding Date, Shares Update

“Dancing With the Stars” alum and Olympic champion Simone Biles has officially taken the next big step in her relationship. She set a wedding date and picked a venue alongside her fiance, NFL player Jonathan Owens.

Biles and Owens got engaged in 2021, and the athlete has been open about her wedding planning process. Since they are also having a house built at the same time, they have taken their time to find a venue and set a date for their big day.

On May 29, 2022, Biles announced in her Instagram Stories and on her Instagram feed that they’d officially set a date and chosen a venue, though she did not say when or where they’d be tying the knot.

“One step closer to becoming Mrs. Owens,” she wrote in the post.

Biles Has a ‘Vision’ For Her Wedding

In April 2022, Biles shared with People that she couldn’t wait to bring her wedding vision to life.

“Right now, wedding planning is going good,” she said at the time. “I feel like I’ve only become stressed out within the last week, trying to choose a venue and stuff like that, because there are so many great places to get married, and I feel like that’s a really big decision.”

She said that she was planning to bring her “vision to life” and that her wedding would be “next year,” meaning 2023.

She also has multiple dresses for the day.

“I already have my dresses, so that’s good, because it takes awhile to get into production and stuff like that,” she told the outlet.

Biles Is Set to Star in a Reality Series

According to a press release, Biles will be starring in a reality series on Snapchat titled “Daring Simone Biles.”

“Simone Biles, winner of 32 Olympic and World Championship medals and one of the best athletes of all time, is taking all-new risks trying things she’s never done before, from beekeeping to DJ-ing, to prove she is as fearless off the mat as she is on,” the description for the series reads.

The release also says that Snapchat leads “the way in made-for-mobile shows” and features “A-list stars and digital creators from around the world.”

According to the release, the platform has over 150 Snap Originals to date, such as “Off Thee Leash With Megan Thee Stallion” featuring Megan Thee Stallion and “Addison Rae Goes Home” with Addison Rae. The original release series, according to Snapchat, have reached “over 16 million viewers.”

Other new shows that will be releasing on the platform include “Reclaim(ed),” which is their first Canadian Snap Original and is set to explore today’s Indigenous culture, “Run for Office,” which will follow eight Gen Z and millennial political candidates as they run for office in 2022, and “La’Ron in a Million,” which follows social media star La’Ron Hines.

Other Snapchat Originals include “Charli Vs. Dixie” starring Dixie and Charli D’Amelio and “The Me and You Show.”

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

