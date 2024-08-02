DWTS Family Celebrates Major Achievement of Show Alums

The “Dancing with the Stars” family is celebrating the impressive achievements of two show alums. Simone Biles and Suni Lee both competed on DWTS and now they are repeat Olympic champions.

Sasha Farber Gushed Over Simone Biles & Suni Lee

On August 1, “Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer Sasha Farber took to his Instagram page to celebrate Biles and Lee. “Soooooo proud of these twooooooo @simonebiles WINNING GOLD and @sunisalee taking BRONZE wowwwwwwww EPICCCCCCCCC CONGRATULATIONS TO THESE TWO ICONS !!! 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸”

Farber has been one of the biggest cheerleaders for Lee and Biles throughout the Paris Olympics.

As Us Weekly noted, after winning five medals at the Olympics in Rio, in 2016, Biles joined season 24 of “Dancing with the Stars.” She partnered with Farber, and they finished in fourth place.

According to USA Gymnastics, Lee joined “Dancing with the Stars” for season 30. She also partnered with Farber, and the pair finished in fifth place. With two former partners competing in the Paris Olympics, Farber has kept busy cheering for both Biles and Lee.

The “Dancing with the Stars” pro has been enthusiastically rallying for his former partners in his Instagram stories, too. One video he shared on August 1 was a recording of the Olympics airing on television, and Farber captured the moment Biles won the gold medal.

He cheered as he watched Lee and Biles celebrate and his subsequent stories included more of Farber’s enthusiasm.

Val Chmerkovskiy & Jenna Johnson Also Celebrated the DWTS Alums’ Wins

Fellow “Dancing with the Stars” pro Val Chmerkovskiy took to Instagram to celebrate Biles and Lee’s Olympic wins, too. On August 2, he shared a video he captured from television that highlighted Biles and Lee learning of their all-around wins.

In his caption, Chmerkovskiy wrote, “What a feat, what a moment!” He continued, “@simonebiles 🐐 @sunisalee to see you two do your thing tonight and in the team comp, I couldn’t be more proud.”

Chmerkovskiy added, “What a gift it is for a country to be represented by such excellence and class. You and the team really did your thing!”

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum noted, “Crossing paths with both of these incredible women on @dancingwiththestars makes me appreciate this moment tonight even more. Ordinary girls choosing to do extraordinary things.”

He wrapped his caption by noting he “wanted to give you a huge shout out” while acknowledging the enormous amount of work it took for them to achieve what they did.

One commenter on Chmerkovskiy’s post gave a shout-out to former “Dancing with the Stars” champion Laurie Hernandez, too. “@lauriehernandez was such a pro commentator! 👏 I’d be saying ‘oh no!’ at the TV and Laurie would be like ‘don’t worry.'”

Jenna Johnson, Chmerkovskiy’s wife and a fellow show pro, also posted about Biles and Lee’s wins on her Instagram stories. “Absolute ICONS!!! Congratulations beauties. Watching you both in awe!!”

The “Dancing with the Stars” subreddit lit up as fans watched Biles and Lee share the podium after their all-around wins.

“So proud!!! Also they are the first two American women to get on the [all around] podium twice,” gushed one Redditor.

Another Redditor wrote, “I’m so proud of both of them! They both had amazing comebacks this year!”

“I love these girls SO MUCH ❤️❤️❤️❤️ so proud,” read someone else’s comment.

“Sasha is such a proud big bro on Instagram! And we are a proud audience, 🇺🇸” gushed a separate Redditor.