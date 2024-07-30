DWTS Alums Make History Together & Prepare for Battle

A pair of former “Dancing with the Stars” contestants have made history together. Simone Biles and Suni Lee are competing at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France. They both qualified for the Olympic all-around final, as well.

As Team USA noted on Instagram, this fact is historic.

Simone Biles & Suni Lee Will Battle in the All-Around Finals

On July 28, Team USA hyped the women in an Instagram post.

The first photo in the post featured Biles and Lee. In text added over the photo Team USA explained, “For the first time in history, two Olympic all-around champions will compete in an Olympic all-around final.”

Additional slides in the Instagram post indicated Biles will compete in the vault, beam, and floor event finals. Lee will compete on the beam and bars.

The women’s team also qualified for the team final event, too. In fact, they qualified in first place.

Another former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant and gymnastics Olympic champion, Shawn Johnson, “liked” the Team USA post. The Instagram page for the show liked it as well.

On July 29, Team USA reiterated the historic achievement on their website and included additional details. “Simone Biles and Suni Lee made history Sunday night. For the first time in Women’s Gymnastics, two Olympic all-around gold medalists will compete in a final.”

The site continued, “Lee, gold medalist in Tokyo 2020, will compete against Biles, the champion in Rio de Janeiro 2016.”

After the initial rounds for the individual all-around, Biles topped the leaderboard. Despite a calf injury, she led everybody else by nearly two points. Lee edged out fellow team member Jordan Chiles for the second spot for the U.S. in the all-around final.

The DWTS Family Is Rooting for Biles & Lee

Both Lee and Biles have received loads of support from the “Dancing with the Stars” family.

Professional dancer Sasha Farber competed with both Olympians during their respective seasons, and he’s been consistently showing his love for them on Instagram.

On July 29, Lee posted several photos from the Olympics to her Instagram page. She wrote, “Alllll the feels today, onto finals!!”

Farber responded with a string of clapping hand emoji, and fellow pro Daniella Karagach used several heart-eye emojis.

Another Olympian and former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant, Nastia Liukin, commented, “SO BEYOND PROUD OF YOU.”

“LOVE YOU, 🙌🙌🙌” wrote Adam Rippon, who won the athletes’ season of “Dancing with the Stars.”

Biles posted several photos on Instagram on July 29 as well. “Grateful to be doing what I love,” she wrote in the caption.

Farber commented with a string of fire emoji. “Dancing with the Stars” co-host Alfonso Ribeiro wrote, “Go get it tomorrow. So proud of all you do.”

Rippon gushed, “GRATEFUL TO WITNESS ❤️.”

As fans learned Biles and Lee were returning to the Olympics, the “Dancing with the Stars” subreddit lit up with commentary.

Quite a few Redditors speculated that another team member might appear on the show this fall. Jordan Chiles seemed a popular pick to be cast, although others noted she’s slated to do a tour in the fall that would conflict with “Dancing with the Stars.”

One fan commented, “I’m soo happy for Suni after all her health issues the past few years, she’s a true warrior!!”

“Wow look how far Suni has come!!! And I love this. Diverse and hellacious talented,” someone else gushed.

Another Redditor noted that Lee uses music created by another show alum, Lindsey Stirling, for her floor routine.

“Dancing with the Stars” fans won’t have to wait long to see how Biles and Lee fare in the all-around finals. USA Today notes the competition began at 12:15 p.m. ET and streams live on Peacock.