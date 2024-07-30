‘Grateful’ Simone Biles Receives Support From Former Partner

Season 24 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Simone Biles is competing in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France. The gold medalist is competing alongside Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, and Sunisa Lee, who also competed on “Dancing With the Stars.”

“Grateful to be doing what I love,” she captioned an Instagram post on July 29. Quite a few of Biles’ friends from “Dancing With the Stars” have shown their support for her as she competes in all four gymnastics events for Team USA.

Biles’ DWTS pro partner Sasha Farber has also been cheering on Biles from afar, commenting on her posts on Instagram and posting to his own Instagram Stories. Farber and Biles finished season 24 of “Dancing With the Stars” in fourth place, getting eliminated just before the finals. They have remained friends ever since.

A Few ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast Members Have Shown Their Support for Simone Biles

Biles is ready for what lies ahead and she knows that she has a lot of people watching and cheering her on.

“Our Tokyo performances weren’t the best. We weren’t under the best circumstances either,” Biles said at the U.S. trials. “But, I feel like we have a lot of weight on our shoulders to go out there and prove that we’re better athletes, we’re more mature, we’re smarter, we’re more consistent,” she continued, adding, “This is definitely our redemption tour.”

In the comments section of one of Biles’ recent Instagram posts, she received lots of encouragement from her DWTS family.

Farber dropped by the comments section to leave a string of fire emoji.

“Go get it tomorrow. So proud of all you do,” wrote DWTS co-host, Alfonso Ribeiro.

On a previous post, Biles received support from former Team USA star, Shawn Johnson, who won DWTS season 8. Johnson added a string of white heart emoji to Biles’ July 26 upload.

On July 23, Kim Kardashian, who also competed on DWTS, posted three American flag emoji on Biles Instagram post.

Simone Biles Is Competing With an Injury

As Biles goes for gold, she’s been competing with an injury to her calf. Noticeable pain came during Team USA’s second rotation in the qualifying rounds. She first showed signs of an injury during a tumbling pass on the floor exercise.

Thankfully, the injury is minor, according to Team USA coach, Cecile Landi.

“I’m really proud of her and what she’s been through and what she’s showing the world what she’s capable of doing,” Landi said, according to Fox News. So far, Biles has had impressive outings in all areas of the competition despite her calf injury.

Nevertheless, many Olympic watchers have noticed that Biles has her ankle taped. Regardless of the pain she’s been feelings, Biles finished with a 59.566 in the all-around score.

“She is an outstanding gymnast and person and what she is able to do [when] she had some soreness or something in her lower leg is remarkable,” said USA technical lead Chelssie Memmel, according to Yahoo! Sports.

