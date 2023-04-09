Engaged DWTS Alum Celebrates With ‘Cloud 9’ Bridal Shower: PHOTOS

Simone Biles was on cloud nine at her bridal shower.

The Olympic gymnast turned “Dancing With the Stars” season 24 alum, who got engaged to NFL player Jonathan Owens in 2022, celebrated her upcoming nuptials with friends and family in Houston, Texas, and the theme was “Cloud 9.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Simone Biles Wore a White Gown For the Dreamy Bridal Shower

In April 2023, Biles, 26, shared photos from her bridal shower to her Instagram page. In a series of photos, the bride-to-be posed wearing a beaded white halter-style gown. In one pic, she posed in front of a large display of white balloons as she held up a champagne glass.

The cloud-themed party featured bunches of white balloons in a cloud form hanging overhead table with white tablecloths on them. There was also a white cocktail bar truck adorned with balloons and a towering vanilla-frosted cake.

There were also neon lights that said “Engaged,” “Bride to Be,” and “On Cloud 9 Simone Owens.”

Biles also posed with all of her besties and bridesmaids, who were all dressed in shades of blue.

The Olympic gold medalist credited Texas-based businesses Poppin Parties, Southern Pours, and the event space The Juliana for the dreamy setup.

“On Cloud 9 BRIDAL SHOWER☁️💙🕊️,” she captioned her post. “Feeling so loved & blessed.”

“The dreamiest bridal shower everrrr,” wrote Biles’ close friend Rachel Moore.

Other fans speculated that the wedding day must be close, and another fan wondered how over=-the-top the actual wedding will be.”

“Since this is the Bridal shower there’s no telling what the wedding will look like,” another wrote.

Simone Biles Has Been Engaged Since February 2022 & She Plans to Wed Sometime in 2023

In February 2022, Biles accepted a proposal from boyfriend, NFL star Jonathan Owens, after he got down on one knee in a gazebo. “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

She later shared photos and a video from an engagement photoshoot in which she and her future husband wore faded jeans and white t-shirts.

Shortly after her engagement, Biles went on a wedding dress hunt and posed for a dress fitting with bridal designer Galia Lahav. “It’s official: She said “YES to the dress(es)!” 🤍,” the designer teased on Instagram in March 2022, before noting that Biles’ actual dress was not one of the ones she was pictured trying on.

In February 2023, Biles shared photos from a bachelorette party getaway to a resort in Belize with her friends. In one video, the bride-to-be was seen wearing a wedding veil that was embroidered with her future last name, “Owens,” on the back.

According to People, Biles has not publicly revealed her wedding date, but she did confirm the celebration will take place sometime in 2023—and that she has locked in a venue.

The one detail she did give is that she wants her wedding day to be “throwing up in flowers.” “They’re so expensive but I’m willing to pay to make my vision come to life,” Biles told People.

