DWTS Semi Finalist Speaks Out After Wedding Look Criticized

Season 24 semi-finalist Simone Biles has entered the chat.

The Olympic gold medalist and former “Dancing With the Stars” competitor spoke out after receiving criticism about how she wore her hair on her wedding day.

While dozens of people commented on Biles’ social media posts, sending their congratulatory messages and telling her that she looked beautiful, there was at least one person who didn’t approve of how Biles was wearing her hair — and the bride had something to say about it.

“Simone Biles is one of THEE top gymnasts we’ve ever seen, has overcame situations of abuse and other obstacles in her childhood, has defined her own success and found love and is now happily married… And y’all worried about her hair…..?!” someone wrote, defending Biles.

“I think they also forget i live in HOUSTON TEXAS & I sweat those out!! soon as we stepped outside for pics. But they can keep complaining idc idc idc,” Biles responded. The original tweet appears to have been deleted.

Here’s what you need to know:

Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens Exchanged Vows at a Courthouse in Houston, Texas

On April 22, 2023, Biles shared a few pictures from her wedding alongside new husband NFL star, Jonathan Owens.

“I do. Officially Owens,” she captioned her post, which received well over 2.5 million likes. Biles wore a tiered white gown that featured an open back and a deep V-neck. She wore her hair up in a high ponytail and carried a bouquet of white flowers as she and Owens exchanged vows at a courthouse in Houston, Texas; the couple has a larger destination wedding planned “in a couple of weeks.”

“We had to get married ‘legally’ here in the us — since our wedding will be a destination wedding,” she said on her Instagram Stories, according to Today.

Biles also said that she and Owens, who plays for the Houston Texans, exchanged wedding bands “from Amazon” and that they were saving their actual bands for their big wedding.

Simone Biles Has 4 Different Wedding Dresses

Biles and Owens will be heading to an undisclosed location where they will exchange vows again, this time surrounded by family and friends.

During a Q&A on her Instagram Stories, Biles was asked how many wedding dresses she would be wearing at the upcoming soiree. Her response? Four.

“Kind of dramatic but you only have a wedding once,” she said, according to People magazine.

Biles and Owens are looking forward to sharing their love with some 140 guests, and she admitted that they didn’t hold back on much of anything.

“We went so over budget that we decided there is no longer a budget,” she explained.

Biles and Owens have been together since 2019 after meeting on a dating app. Owens proposed to the gymnast on in February 2022.

“THE EASIEST YES. I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ,” Biles captioned an Instagram post at the time.

