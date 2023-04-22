DWTS Semi-Finalist Officially Says ‘I Do’ & Ties the Knot

Wedding bells were ringing for a former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant this week. Just days after showing off her wedding license, Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles wed professional football player Jonathan Owens. On April 22, Biles posted a handful of gorgeous photos to her Instagram page that were taken right after the nuptials and everybody went wild over the news.

Here’s what you need to know:

Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens Wed in Texas

Biles shared six photos on her Instagram page and noted she was now “officially owens.” The initial photo showed the two exiting a door and Biles looked at her husband and smiled broadly as he raised one hand in the air in celebration. Owens wore a tan suit with a white shirt and white loafers, while Biles wore strappy white sandals with a white floor-length gown that had a halter top construction and ruffles. It appeared the event took place at the Harris County Courthouse in Houston, Texas, and USA Today noted a photo of the pair signing the marriage certificate indicated the wedding took place on Friday, April 21.

The Olympic champion credited both a Houston-based photographer and florist for helping her pull off her vision for her wedding day look. Biles held a bouquet of white flowers and had her hair swept back into a high ponytail. The photos showcased the newlyweds inside the courthouse, exchanging vows with a pastor, outside, and on the rooftop. Owens commented on Biles’ post right after she initially shared it, writing, “Wifey got a great ring to it. First day of forever.”

Owens Gushed Over His Bride

Owens shared a handful of wedding photos on his Instagram page just minutes after Biles posted her own. “My person, forever,” he captioned the post. Biles commented immediately, writing, “i love you husband.”

Both Biles and Owens received an immediate and immense amount of love from fans and fellow celebrities. Gymnasts Jordan Chiles, MyKayla Skinner, Carly Patterson, and Sunisa Lee, were among those from the gym who quickly gushed over the newlyweds. Others like singers John Legend, Normani, and Jordin Sparks, skiers Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, and a variety of reality television stars all shared their good wishes too.

Biles’ sister Adria commented, “SCREAMING CRYING THROWING UP.”

None of the photos showed additional family members or guests who may have joined Owens and Biles for their nuptials. E! News noted that the Olympian had previously teased a destination wedding at the beach, so it could be that there is another, larger wedding event on the horizon for the duo. Biles told E! News in April 2022 that some of her gymnastics teammates would be invited to her wedding, but for the most part, “it’s really close family, friends, and people that have watched us grow throughout our relationship and will share that love on that day.”

Owens and Biles first connected in March 2020 through Raya, a dating app, detailed People. They kept their romance quiet for a few months before debuting their relationship on their Instagram pages, and Owens proposed to Biles in February 2022. The former “Dancing with the Stars” semi-finalist previously gushed that saying yes to Owens’ proposal was the easiest “YES” she’d ever had, and in looking at her courthouse wedding photos, she didn’t hesitate to say “I do” either.