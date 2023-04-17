DWTS Semi-Finalist Takes Big Step Ahead of Wedding

It is almost time for a former “Dancing with the Stars” semi-finalist to tie the knot. Simone Biles is engaged to professional football player Jonathan Owens, and their wedding day is apparently right around the corner. Biles recently enjoyed a bridal shower in anticipation of her nuptials, and now she shared another important task she and Owens had to take care of ahead of their wedding day.

Here’s what you need to know:

Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens Got Their Wedding License

On April 14, Biles shared an adorable selfie via her Instagram page. The photo was taken in the car, and it showed Biles and Owens smiling as she held their marriage license. “Almost time to say ‘I do,'” the Olympic gymnast teased in her caption. The engaged pair have not revealed their exact wedding date or location, but Biles has previously noted a few details for eager fans.

An Instagram post that Biles shared on May 29, 2022, revealed two key details regarding Biles’ wedding day with Owens had been determined. “One step closer to becoming Mrs. Owens,” she teased in the caption as she noted both a wedding date and venue had been chosen. The photo showed Owens and Biles embracing and sharing a kiss as they stood near a clear beach and an open body of water. Unfortunately, the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant did not tag the location. Owens shared the same photo, along with a couple of others, on his Instagram page too. “One step closer to forever with you,” he captioned his post.

Before setting the date and nailing down the venue location, Biles had already chosen her wedding day dresses. A March Instagram post from Galia Lahav revealed the “Dancing with the Stars” veteran had found what she was looking for in their shop, and according to People, Biles picked two looks for her wedding. People detailed that Biles had answered some fans’ questions on social media a while back and revealed the first dress she tried on that day was one of the gowns she chose. The other one “was about 8 in I’m guessing,” Biles recalled, although she did not reveal how many dresses she tried on that day. The boutique shared some photos of Biles trying on options, but they promised none of them were the ones Biles had picked.

Biles Had People Gushing Over Her Latest Update

People shared a screenshot from Biles’ Instagram Stories that provided another glimpse of the couple’s outing to get their marriage license. They stood in front of an emblem on a building window that indicated they were in Montgomery County, Texas, and the “Dancing with the Stars” veteran added the couple shared drinks later as they embraced “post marriage license things.”

Biles’ post received a lot of love from her fans. The post garnered nearly 450,000 “likes” over the course of a couple of days, along with 2,700 comments. Her former “Dancing with the Stars” partner, Sasha Farber, commented with, “Omg yessss,” and Owens commented, “Soon” with a fingers-crossed emoji. When one commenter asked when the wedding would be, Biles responded, “soooooon! less than 90 days,” although she did not narrow it down beyond that.

Another comment came from a fan and received a heart emoji response from Biles. “I never comment or like celebs posts! but I just love you two together! Wishing you both life long happiness and love!!” A handful of other fans replied they were the same way. Biles’ gymnastics and “Dancing with the Stars” fans are excited for the wedding day to come and surely will be eager to see updates when the nuptials finally take place.