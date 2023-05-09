DWTS Semi-Finalist Marries in ‘Beautiful & Dreamy’ Destination Wedding

Just a couple of weeks after surprising “Dancing with the Stars” fans with a courthouse wedding, former “DWTS” semi-finalist Simone Biles revealed tidbits from her dream destination wedding with now-husband Jonathan Owens. The Olympic champion had previously teased fans that she would be having her nuptials somewhere dreamy, and it turns out, her vision for her big day was beautifully executed.

Here’s what you need to know:

Simone Biles Married Jonathan Owens in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Vogue shared some of the stunning photos and wedding details via Instagram. Biles admitted, “I actually felt so sick the entire day, and when it was almost time to walk, my heart was beating out of my chest.” While she had “never been so nervous before in my life,” the “Dancing with the Stars” competitor “felt confident walking down the aisle. Seeing Jonathan at the altar was a dream.” She shared that her guests were cheering and “I was shocked by the love in the air” as she navigated her “beautiful and dreamy” event.

A separate Instagram post by Vogue noted Owens and Biles wed in front of 144 guests in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Vogue detailed the May 6 ceremony took place at Nobu Los Cabos and Biles walked down from the Umi Terrace beginning at 5 p.m. A cellist played as Biles walked down the aisle on her father’s arm, and Biles noted, “Jonathan and I just tuned into each other and blocked everyone out” as the pair exchanged their vows. “I fell in love with him all over,” she added.

Biles Said Her Wedding Was the ‘Best Night of Our Lives’

Biles wore a gown from Galia Lahav for the main event, and she admitted the look was not was she initially envisioned choosing. “I went with my gut feeling and what I felt the most beautiful in. I actually got a dress that I originally said I wouldn’t like,” the bride told Vogue. The gown had a high slit along the leg and a corseted bodice with a full ballgown skirt, a style Biles originally worried would not work on her petite frame. “I think this is exactly how brides are supposed to feel: luxurious, beautiful, kind of on top of the world,” she shared.

Whales jumped out of the water as the nuptials began, although whale season has ended, and both a full moon and light rain sprinkle for a couple of minutes helped make the day “truly the most magical.” The bride, groom, and guests enjoyed a red velvet cake made by Nobu, and the groom’s cake was a Dairy Queen ice cream cake requested by Owens. After the official reception, which included fireworks and plenty of dancing, ended, everybody continued with an afterparty at Ardea Steakhouse. Biles admitted she was sad after it was all wrapped up, admitting, “I want to do it again. We had the best night of our lives. It was a 12 out of 10!”

Ultimately, noted People, Biles wore four different exquisite dresses throughout the course of her destination wedding. Biles and Owens exchanged vows they had handwritten, and they had 7 groomsmen and 8 bridesmaids standing by their sides. The outdoor wedding was set up with the ocean as the backdrop and white flowers were placed along the aisle over the sand and at the altar.

Fans and fellow entertainers flooded Biles’ Instagram post with love. Her “Dancing with the Stars” partner, Sasha Farber, shared a string of emoji to show his love, and Olympian Michael Phelps added his congratulations. There were comments from “The Bachelor” and “Dance Moms” personalities as well as a number of other gymnasts. A number of people gushed over one photo of Owens where he was visibly teary-eyed as he watched his bride walk toward him. One comment read, “Such perfection. You both wear your happiness and love so beautifully,” and it appeared everybody else concurred.