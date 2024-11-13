DWTS Alum Pregnant With 1st Baby

A former contestant from “Dancing with the Stars” just officially announced she is expecting her first child. Season 29 DWTS alum Skai Jackson shared the news on November 12 with People.

Skai Jackson Showed Off Her Baby Bump

Jackson, 22, told People, “I’m thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life — embracing motherhood and diving into new acting projects. My heart is so full!”

The media outlet noted that Jackson has not publicly identified her boyfriend, who is the father of her baby.

People shared several photos of Jackson showing off her prominent baby bump.

She did not reveal her due date in what she shared with People. However, the photos published by People suggest her first child will come sooner rather than later.

Several fans who commented on People’s Instagram post about Jackson’s pregnancy noted this was not news to them.

On October 28, a couple of paparazzi photos of Jackson were shared in the “Pop Culture Chat” subreddit. She wore an unbuttoned oversized flannel shirt over what appeared to be a noticeable baby bump.

One Reddit user admitted, “I thought she was still a young teenager and screamed before the concept of time caught up with me.”

Several Reddit users noted that Jackson herself had previously said she was pregnant, but it didn’t initially emerge as a happy pregnancy announcement.

On August 13, TMZ reported that law enforcement sources told them they arrested Jackson after an incident at Universal CityWalk.

According to TMZ, sources told them Jackson and her boyfriend were “getting into it” and security personnel called the police.

TMZ also reported that according to their sources, Jackson and her boyfriend told authorities “they were happily engaged and expecting a baby together.”

On August 17, TMZ reported that Jackson would not face charges over the incident.

While Jackson shared the pregnancy news with authorities in August, according to what TMZ reported, she had not acknowledged or announced the pregnancy publicly until now.

Jackson Was Eliminated in Week 10 of DWTS in 2020

Before doing “Dancing with the Stars,” Jackson was known primarily for her Disney television roles. As People noted, she played the character of Zuri Ross on Disney’s “Jessie” and its spinoff, “Bunk’d.”

She was 18 when she partnered with “Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer Alan Bersten for season 29 of the show, noted J-14.

Bersten and Jackson were eliminated in week 10 of their season, the semifinals, which aired in the fall of 2020.

After their elimination, she told Entertainment Tonight, ” “We literally did the best we could. Obviously it’s a really sad thing, but I’m not really sad sad about it.”

She explained, “I’m just happy that I was able to be on this journey with such an amazing person.”

Jackson added, “I feel like we made it so far, we made it to week 10, we got through all the dances except for the finale and it’s just been really awesome. It’s sad, of course, but I’m actually happy at the same time.”

Jackson’s IMDb page indicates she has worked steadily since “Bunk’d” ended. In addition to on-camera acting roles, she has voiced characters in several animated shows, too.

According to People, Jackson’s latest project debuts on December 13 in theaters. “The Man in the White Van” is the name of the film, and she recently promoted the movie while at Comic-Con.