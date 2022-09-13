Fan-Favorite Feature Returning to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Ahead of Season 31

Changes are coming to the ballroom for “Dancing With the Stars” season 31, and some fans are excited about the return to form in some cases and the expansion of voting.

For the first time in multiple seasons, the skybox will be back as a feature of the ballroom, the cast announced at the D23 expo. According to a recap on Reddit, that’s not the only change that was made ahead of the new season.

Read on to learn how the show will be changing for season 31, which premieres on September 19, 2022 on Disney+.

Voting Will Be Open to More People

According to the recap, voting will be open not only to people watching in the U.S., but also to people watching the show live in Canada.

Because of the coast-to-coast nature of the show airing on the streaming service rather than on live TV, people across the country will also be able to vote after seeing the performances. Before the change, people on the west coast either had to not vote at all or wait for the performances to be posted on social media to choose their favorites. In some cases, it meant blind voting for the people on the west coast who were rooting for certain celebrities.

Now that the show will air at the same time for everyone, everyone can watch performances before they vote for their favorite contestants.

Fans are excited that voting in Canada has returned.

“voting in Canada is back?!?! SWEET,” one person wrote on Reddit.

Another commented, “AND CANADA? Ok, that makes me happy.”

The Skybox and the Troupe Make Their Return

In addition to live voting being changed slightly, the skybox and the troupe will be making their return to the competition. The troupe did appear in season 30, though it was just two professional dancers at the time.

Now, the troupe consists of four dancers, and, according to the recap, they will be performing more than before with some numbers being larger than they were before.

The skybox will also be making its return to the ballroom. New host Alfonso Ribeiro previously teased the return in an interview with “Good Morning America.”

“We’re figuring it all out, but mostly I’ll be with the dancers and celebrities interviewing and getting them to talk about their week and what they’ve been going through, their dances and what do they think of judges’ scores and that kind of stuff,” he said during the interview.

The role sounds like that of Erin Andrews before season 29. The skybox also saw hosts Samantha Harris and Brooke Burke conducting interviews.

Fans are excited about the return of the skybox.

“Skybox coming back to dwts is the best thing ever,” one Reddit reply reads.

For the last change announced, Disney night has undergone a switch up. Instead of just being called Disney night, the night will be titled Disney+ night. According to the recap, it will air on October 10, 2022. That could mean the night could now include inspiration from shows that air on Disney+ like shows from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, shows from the “Star Wars” universe and more.

