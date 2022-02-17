‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Set for 2022 Return

“So You Think You Can Dance” has led to the discovery of a number of “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers, and the show is now set to return.

Season 16 of “So You Think You Can Dance” aired on Fox in 2019. The show was put on hold in 2020 because of the ongoing pandemic, but it is now set to return.

A casting notice has announced that auditions for the upcoming season are about to begin.

“So You Think You Can be America’s Favorite Dancer?” the casting notice reads. “Then submit your solo NOW because FOX is bringing back TV’s ultimate dance show!”

Nigel Hawthorne Previously Teased the Return

Nigel Hawthorne, long-time show member, teased the return of “So You Think You Can Dance” with a tweet early in 2022.

“I think #SYTYCD fans might be getting some good news this year?” he wrote in the tweet.

In early February 2022, he spoke to Ryan Seacrest on his radio show about the show’s possible return, per MJsBigBlog.

“Obviously, during the Covid period, it was really difficult to create a bubble because we had so many different choreographers coming in and you are swapping partners,” he said at the time. “So it’s very difficult to do during this terrible pandemic. But hopefully we’ll come into the end of it now and [‘So You Think You Can Dance] will come back.”

Fox has not yet announced the return of “So You Think You Can Dance,” but it’s likely the show will air during the summer season of 2022.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Have Been on SYTYCD

There have been multiple “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers who got their starts in TV on SYTYCD.

Artem Chigvintsev, for instance, won the first season of the competition show. Then, during season 10, Jenna Johnson and Alan Bersten competed for the title. That same season, Hayley Erbert, Derek Hough’s long-time girlfriend, was a competitor.

Johnson recently shared a dance that she made with her SYTYCD competitors Erbert and Makenzie Dustman

All three of the dancers wrote about how special the dance was to them and why they were excited to be dancing together once again.

“This year my goal is to be my most creative self and to stop making excuses that keep me stuck in my comfort zone,” Johnson wrote in her post. “Part of that entails revisiting movement that I don’t get to do as often. For many years now I have been labeled ‘ballroom dancer’ which I hold so much pride in!! Buttt it’s caused me to convince myself that I am ONLY a ballroom dancer, when for so long I trained and loved other styles of dance just as much.”

In total 13 members of the professional dancer cast and troupe members have also competed on “So You Think You Can Dance,” including Dmitry Chaplin, Allison Holker, Lacey Schwimmer, Chelsie Hightower, Witney Carson, Lindsay Arnold, Brittany Cherry, J.T. Church and Jake Monreal, according to Dance Dish With KB.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

READ NEXT: DWTS Pro Sharna Burgess Reveals Due Date, Sex of Baby in Heartfelt Post