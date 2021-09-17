DWTS Season 30 Premiere Dances & Songs

ABC has released the list of the “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 dances and songs but be warned of spoilers ahead.

DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED ABOUT THE “DANCING WITH THE STARS” SEASON 30 PREMIERE.

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Premiere Dances & Songs

The season 30 premiere will feature seven different styles of ballroom dancing, the same dances that were performed for the season 29 premiere — cha cha, foxtrot, jive, paso doble, quickstep, salsa and tango.

The routines are as follows (in alphabetical order):

Country singer Jimmie Allen dancing the tango to “The Way I Are” by Timbaland ft. Keri Hilson, D.O.E.

Spice Girl Melanie C dancing the cha cha to “Wannabe” by Spice Girls

Reality star Christine Chiu (“Bling Empire”) dancing the tango to “Glamorous” by Fergie, Ludacris

Actor Brian Austin Green (“Beverly Hills, 90210”) dancing the foxtrot to “Skate” by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

TV and film actress Melora Hardin (“The Bold Type”) dancing the tango to “Simply Irresistible” by Robert Palmer

Influencer Olivia Jade dancing the salsa to “Juice” by Lizzo

Matt James (“The Bachelor”) dancing the cha cha to “Give It To Me Baby” by Rick James

Matt James (“The Bachelor”) dancing the cha cha to “Give It To Me Baby” by Rick James “The Talk” co-host Amanda Kloots dancing the tango to “Dance Again” by Jennifer Lopez, Pit Bull

Actor Martin Kove (“Cobra Kai”) dancing the paso doble to “You’re The Best” by Joe “Bean” Esposito

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee dancing the jive to “Stay” by The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber

WWE superstar The Miz (“Miz & Mrs.”) dancing the cha cha to “Butter” by BTS

Real Housewife Kenya Moore (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”) dancing the foxtrot to “Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat ft. SZA

Celebrity fitness guru Cody Rigsby dancing the tango to “Physical” by Dua Lipa

NBA basketball star Iman Shumpert (“We Got Love Teyana and Iman”) dancing the jive to “Hey Ya!” by Outkast

Pop star and dancer JoJo Siwa dancing the quickstep to “Are You Gonna Be My Girl?” by Jet

The breakdown is five tangos, three cha chas, two jives, two foxtrots, one salsa, one quickstep and one paso doble.

Here Is What Else We Know About the Premiere

Warning: Light spoilers ahead for the season 30 premiere, including the pro/celeb pairings

Just like last year, the pairings will be officially revealed during the season premiere, but they have leaked online already via reputable spoiler site Dance Dish with KB, so if you want to know, read on.

Brandon Armstrong and Kenya Moore

Lindsay Arnold and Matt James

Alan Bersten and Amanda Kloots

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green

Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby

Witney Carson and Mike “The Miz” Mizanin

Artem Chigvintsev and Melora Hardin

Val Chmerkovskiy and Olivia Jade

Sasha Farber and Suni Lee

Jenna Johnson and JoJo Siwa

Daniella Karagach and Iman Shumpert

Pasha Pashkov and Christine Chiu

Gleb Savchenko and Mel C.

Emma Slater and Jimmie Allen

Britt Stewart and Martin Kove

The ABC press release revealing the songs and dances also said that for the premiere only, voting will be open until 5 a.m. Eastern/2 a.m. Pacific on Tuesday, Sept. 21. The judges’ scores and the viewers’ votes will carry over into week two because no one is eliminated in the first week. Moving forward, “with each subsequent episode, the live vote combined with the judges’ scores will be revealed during the broadcast” and someone will be sent home at the end of every live episode.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 premieres Monday, September 20, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

READ NEXT: Ex-DWTS Host Tom Bergeron Reveals What His New Hosting Gig Is