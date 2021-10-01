DWTS Britney Week Songs & Dances Revealed

The songs and dances have been revealed for “Dancing With the Stars” Britney Spears night on Monday, October 4. According to the ABC press release, “the 14 celebrity and pro dancer couples emerge ‘Stronger’ than ever as they return to the ballroom for ‘Britney Night’ where they will dance ‘Till the World Ends’ … Celebrity and pro duos will perform time-honored dances including the salsa, foxtrot, tango, paso doble and cha cha.”

The dance list includes six couples dancing the tango, two couples performing the salsa, two couples performing the cha cha, one couple on the paso doble, one performing jazz, one performing foxtrot, and one dancing Argentine tango.

The songs and dances are as follows:

Country singer Jimmie Allen and pro Emma Slater dancing the salsa to “Outrageous” by Britney Spears

TV actor Brian Austin Green (“Beverly Hills, 90210”) and pro Sharna Burgess dancing the tango to “Till The World Ends” by Britney Spears

Spice Girl Melanie C and pro Gleb Savchenko dancing the tango to “Toxic” by Britney Spears

Reality star Christine Chiu (“Bling Empire”) and pro Pasha Pashkov dancing the paso doble to “Stronger” by Britney Spears

TV and film actress Melora Hardin (“The Bold Type”) and pro Artem Chigvintsev dancing the cha cha to “(You Drive Me) Crazy (The Stop Remix!)” by Britney Spears

Beauty vlogger Olivia Jade and pro Val Chmerkovskiy dancing the tango to “Hold It Against Me” by Britney Spears

Matt James (“The Bachelor”) and pro Lindsay Arnold dancing the tango to “Scream & Shout” by will.i.am ft. Britney Spears

Talk show co-host of “The Talk” Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten dancing the cha cha to “Circus” by Britney Spears

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee and pro Sasha Farber dancing the foxtrot to “I’m A Slave 4 U” by Britney Spears

WWE superstar The Miz (“Miz & Mrs.”) and pro Witney Carson dancing the salsa to “Oops!…I Did It Again” by Britney Spears

Real Housewife Kenya Moore (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”) and pro Brandon Armstrong dancing the tango to “Womanizer” by Britney Spears

Celebrity fitness guru Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke dancing jazz to “Gimme More” by Britney Spears (remotely)

NBA basketball star Iman Shumpert (“We Got Love Teyana and Iman”) and pro Daniella Karagach dancing the tango to “Piece of Me” by Britney Spears

Popstar and dancer JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson dancing the Argentine tango to “… Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears

You might be wondering why one couple is dancing a jazz number, which is a dance not typically seen this early on “Dancing With the Stars.” The reason is that after professional dancer Cheryl Burke tested positive for COVID, so did her partner, Cody Rigsby. But they are not being forced to withdraw from the competition; instead, they will perform a jazz routine, which does not require them to be touching, from separate locations.

Per “Good Morning America,” the show will let both Cody and Cheryl complete remotely this week and by week four, hopefully, they will have repeatedly tested negative for COVID and can return to the ballroom. Cheryl previously told Heavy that they would have “to test negative a few times, not just once” in order to be allowed back in the ballroom.

“We’re going to be doing it from the comfort of our own home,” Burke told “GMA.”

“I’m feeling OK but I’m so excited to dance for Britney [Spears] week on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ one way or the other,” added Rigsby.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

