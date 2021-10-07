‘Dancing With the Stars’ Disney Week Songs & Dances Revealed

The songs and dances for the two-day Disney night event of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” have been revealed. The first episode, which will air on Monday, October 11, will feature dances honoring Disney heroes, while the second episode, which will air on Tuesday, October 12, will feature songs honoring Disney villains.

It’s unclear if there will be two eliminations or just one for Disney week, but if there is only one, then the scores and votes from both nights will be added up to determine which of the contestants land in the bottom two.

At the end of the night, judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli will decide which couple to save and which to send home. If there is a split decision, then Len Goodman will cast the vote to decide which couple gets to stay and which one goes home.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Disney Night Heroes Dances

Here are the dances to expect on the first night of “Dancing With the Stars” Disney week, according to InsideTheMagic:

Kenya Moore and pro Brandon Armstrong dancing Contemporary to “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana

Olivia Jade and pro Val Chmerkovskiy dancing the Samba to “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” from The Lion King

Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten dancing the Rumba to “You’ll Be in My Heart” from Tarzan

JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson dancing the Viennese Waltz to “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from Cinderella

Melanie C. and pro Gleb Savchenko dancing Jazz to “Step in Time” from Mary Poppins

Suni Lee and pro Sasha Farber dancing the Salsa to “Colombia, Mi Encanto!” from Encanto

Melora Hardin and pro Artem Chigvintsev dancing the Quickstep to “I Wan’na Be Like You (2016)” from The Jungle Book

Jimmie Allen and pro Emma Slater dancing the Paso Doble to “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” from Mulan

Iman Shumpert and pro Daniella Karagach dancing the Foxtrot to “Let It Go” from Frozen

The Miz and pro Witney Carson dancing the Quickstep to “Friend Like Me” from Aladdin

Brian Austin Green and pro Sharna Burgess dancing the waltz to “Someday My Prince Will Come” from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke dancing the Jive to “Stand Out” from A Goofy Movie

Matt James and pro Lindsay Arnold dancing the Quickstep to “The Incredits” from The Incredibles

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Disney Night Villain Night Dances

Here are the dances that will be performed during the second night of Disney week on “Dancing With the Stars”:

Kenya Moore and pro Brandon Armstrong dancing the Viennese Waltz to “Dangerous Woman” by Ariana Grande (inspired by Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs)

Olivia Jade and pro Val Chmerkovskiy dancing jazz to “Remember Me” from Coco

Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten dancing the Paso Doble to “Call Me Cruella” from Cruella

JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson dancing the Paso Doble to “Ways to Be Wicked” from Descendants 2

Melanie C. and pro Gleb Savchenko dancing the Viennese Waltz to “Once Upon a Dream” from Maleficent

Suni Lee and pro Sasha Farber dancing the Viennese Waltz to “I Put a Spell on You” from Hocus Pocus

Melora Hardin and pro Artem Chigvintsev dancing Jazz to “Mother Knows Best” from Tangled

Jimmie Allen and pro Emma Slater dancing Jazz to “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish (inspired by Peter Pan)

Iman Shumpert and pro Daniella Karagach dancing the Argentine Tango to “Arabian Nights” from Aladdin

The Miz and pro Witney Carson dancing the Argentine Tango to “Be Prepared” from The Lion King

Brian Austin Green and pro Sharna Burgess dancing the Paso Doble to “He’s a Pirate” from Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke dancing the Viennese Waltz to “Gaston” from Beauty and the Beast

Matt James and pro Lindsay Arnold dancing the Paso Doble to “Jungle Book” from The Jungle Book

“Dancing With the Stars” airs at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Mondays on ABC.

