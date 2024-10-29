The Sweet Way Stephen Nedoroscik’s Girlfriend Supports Him at DWTS

Stephen Nedoroscik has his girlfriend Tess McCracken’s full support in the “Dancing With the Stars” ballroom.

The 25-year-old Olympic bronze medalist gymnast is competing in the 33rd season of the ABC ballroom competition with pro partner Rylee Arnold, and his biggest cheerleader has been McCracken.

Six weeks in, fans have noticed something interesting about McCracken. In a Reddit thread in October 2024, a fan noted, “Stephen’s girlfriend matches her outfit with Stephen’s costumes every week 😻Did anyone else notice this ??”

Fans Reacted to Tess McCracken’s Sweet Support of Stephen Nedoroscik

McCracken has been in the ballroom every week. In August she moved from Florida to Los Angeles with Nedoroscik for “Dancing With the Stars.”

When Nedoroscik wore a red vest and pants to pay tribute to “Superman” on DWTS’ Oscars Night, McCracken posed with him in a matching red dress. “My Superman❤️,” she captioned a series of shots, including one with Arnold, who also wore red.

The following week, McCracken wore glitzy gold, just like her boyfriend, for Soul Train Night.

And for Hair Metal night she matched her man in black, although she skipped the ’80s hair band wig.

For Dedication Night, McCracken dazzled in blue to match Nedoroscik’s bright blue suit as he paid tribute to their college alma mater’s colors.

Fans commented on McCracken’s coordinating ballroom attire, including pro dancer Brandon Armstrong’s wife Brylee, who wrote, “I will never get over the matching dress + theme nights. Soooo good every week!!! She never misses!🔥.”

On Reddit, one fan noted that McCracken shared in a video that “she actually doesn’t know the costumes until day of show.”

“Maybe she’ll get some information from Stephen of something akin to ‘wearing a yellow suit’ but she’s just that good at educated guessing,” the fan noted.

“That’s sweet!! They are precious,” another chimed in.

Stephen Nedoroscik Has Been Dating Tess McCracken For 8 Years After Meeting Her at Penn State

McCracken and Nedoroscik have been dating for eight years. The two first met as freshmen in college at Penn State University, where they were both on the gymnastics team, according to People magazine.

“We met on our first day at Penn State,” McCracken told Today.com. in an interview. “He was a gymnast for the Penn State men’s team, and I was on the Penn State women’s gymnastics team, so we were in athlete orientation together.”

“We recognized each other from the competition world but didn’t speak much until we were paired up for a personality questionnaire and later saw each other on the first day of classes,” she added. McCracken stopped doing gymnastics in 2020, per a message she shared on Instagram.

Just like she does in the “Dancing With the Stars” ballroom, McCracken supported her man at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he helped lead the U.S. team to a bronze medal win.

McCracken told E! News that she found her soulmate in Nedoroscik. “We’re each other’s person,” she said in August. “We don’t get tired of each other. We don’t feel like we need, like, that break. I think that has really helped over the last eight years—just keep us solid. And it’s been a great time.”

