How Long Have Stephen Nedoroscik & His Girlfriend Been Together?

Stephen Nedoroscik and his girlfriend, Tess McCracken, have been together for eight years. She will be cheering him on as he competes for a Mirrorball Trophy on season 33 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

McCracken, 26, used to be a gymnast. She met the “Pommel Horse Guy” in college.

“We met on our first day at Penn State. He was a gymnast for the Penn State men’s team, and I was on the Penn State women’s gymnastics team, so we were in athlete orientation together,” she said, according to Today. About a week later, the two started dating, McCracken said.

Nedoroschik competed in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France and won two bronze medals. Nedoroschik, who will dance with ballroom pro Rylee Arnold, will be the first male gymnast to compete on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Stephen Nedoroscik’s Girlfriend Traveled to Los Angeles With Him

Nedoroscik and McCracken call Sarasota, Florida, home. However, since Nedoroscik inked a deal to compete on “Dancing With the Stars,” the couple temporarily moved to Los Angeles.

“She’s already out there in LA with me. And we brought the kitty. We got the whole house set up, we’re comfy,” he told E! News in early September.

McCracken has been a huge supporter of her boyfriend and was by his side to celebrate his Olympic wins.

On July 29, she posted a picture with him celebrating Olympic history.

“The most insane, magical day watching you close it out to bring home the first team medal for USA in sixteen years. Words can’t capture how proud I am of you,” she wrote after Nedoroscik won the bronze medal along with his teammates in the Men’s Artistic Team All-Around.

Then, a few days later, McCracken paid tribute to her boyfriend again. This time, for his bronze in Men’s Pommel Horse — Artistic gymnastics.

“For the entire time I’ve known you, you have been nothing but absolutely certain that one day you would be an Olympian, and seeing that dream become a reality this week is a feeling that will stay with me for the rest of my life. Stephen, you are the greatest partner, athlete, and role model. I can’t wait to see what life has in store for you next, and I will be right beside you for every moment of it,” she captioned a post on August 4.

Stephen Nedoroscik’s Girlfriend Explained Why Their Relationship Works

In an interview with E! News in August, McCracken talked about her relationship with Nedoroscik and how they’ve managed to stay strong together for eight years.

“I think it’s really that we just get each other. Being able to have the intellectual conversations, the gymnastics conversations—we very frequently end up having debates,” she told the outlet. “Neither one of us gets worked up. We disagree, we go back and forth with our logic, we think about it. And that’s really great,” she continued.

At the end of the day, McCracken feels that she’s with her “person.”

“We’re each other’s person. We don’t get tired of each other. We don’t feel like we need like that break. I think that has really helped over the last eight years—just keep us solid. And it’s been a great time,” she added.

The new DWTS season is set to kick off on Tuesday, September 17, and everyone will be looking out for the early frontrunners.

