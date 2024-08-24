DWTS Pros React to Season 33 Addition of Stephen Nedoroscik

It has been confirmed that Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik will compete on season 33 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

“From Paris to #DWTS! We’re thrilled to welcome pommel horse legend @stephen_nedoroscik as the first star of the season,” read the official announcement on the DWTS Instagram feed.

It’s unknown who Nedoroscik will be partnered with or when he will start rehearsing for the season. Fans can expect some of that information when the full cast announcement comes on September 4 on “Good Morning America.”

As the first male gymnast to compete on DWTS, Nedoroscik is “so excited” for what lies ahead. And he certainly isn’t the only one. Quite a few longtime DWTS cast members have responded to the news that the pommel horse bronze medalist will be putting on his ballroom shoes this fall.

The new season premieres on Tuesday, September 17.

Some ‘Dancing With the Stars” Pros Think the Addition of Stephen Nedoroscik Is ‘Epic’

Nedoroscik’s big reveal came on the Thursday morning episode of “Good Morning America.”

“I want to do some flares. I want to bring some of that gymnastics. Maybe a backflip or a handstand — I’m going to have fun with it,” he said when host Robin Roberts asked if he’d incorporate gymnastics into his ballroom routines.

After the announcement was made by the network on August 22, a few DWTS pros reacted on Instagram.

“Oh. My. God. This is the best!!!!” read a comment by Peta Murgatroyd.

“Omg epic!!!!!!” said Sasha Farber.

“So good,” added Rylee Arnold.

“OMG!!!! Epiccccc,” Jenna Johnson wrote.

“Oh LETS GO!” Brandon Armstrong’s comment read.

Pasha Pashkov also dropped by the comments section to leave a string of the flexed bicep emoji.

Fans have also been sharing their feedback and the majority seem to want Nedoroscik to dance with Britt Stewart. It’s unknown if Stewart will be on season 33.

Stephen Nedoroscik Has Some Breakdancing Skills

When it comes to dancing, there’s one thing that Nedoroscik can do — and that’s breakdance. On “Good Morning America,” the gymnast showed off his moves. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Nedoroscik has impressive flare skills. He showed them off while wearing a pair of dress pants and a button down shirt for his morning interview.

During another interview, Nedoroscik was asked if he thinks that his gymnastics skills will help him on the dance floor.

“I think maybe in an indirect way,” he said on ABC News Live. “It’s kind of hard to combine pommel horse and dancing. I’m sure I’ll find a way to do it, but I do think there will be the advantage of, I was at the Olympics. I was able to handle that pressure. Surely, when I go and perform dancing, I’ll be able to handle that pressure as well,” he added.

A clip of Nedoroscik breakdancing was posted to social media and he received plenty of love from fans, including pro Sasha Farber.

“I mean this is going to be sooooo good!!!! Farber commented.

“Where was he on the breakdancing competition!?!!! He could have won that one too,” an Instagram user wrote.

“Now he would be someone who I would want to see his freestyle dance,” another fan weighed in.

“He’s gonna be terrific on dance floor,” a fourth comment read.

READ NEXT: