First DWTS Season 33 Competitor Confirmed by ABC

The very first competitor of season 33 of “Dancing With the Stars” was announced on “Good Morning America” on August 22. Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik will be trading in his pommel horse for ballroom shoes.

He appeared on live television with his medals around his neck and seemed very excited for his big announcement. When asked if he’d bring any of his pommel horse skills to the dance floor, he said yes.

“I’m hoping to bring some. I want to do some flares. I want to bring some of that gymnastics. Maybe a backflip or a handstand — I’m going to have fun with it,” he responded. He also said that he plans on using the same calming techniques from the Olympics during his time on “Dancing With the Stars.” And, when it comes to wearing his glasses, Nedoroschik admitted that he’s worried that they may “fly off.”

Nedoroschik competed in the Olympics for Team USA in Paris, France. He won two bronze medals at this year’s Games; one in the Men’s Artistic Team All-Around and the other in Men’s Pommel Horse·Artistic gymnastics. Nedoroschik is the first male gymnast to compete on the show.

The full cast of “Dancing With the Stars” season 33 is coming on Wednesday, September 4 on GMA. The season premieres a couple of weeks later, on Tuesday, September 17.

Fans Reacted to the News on Reddit

Many “Dancing With the Stars” fans are excited that Nedoroschik will be on the new season.

“Yessss!! I’m so hyped!! I’ll be even more hyped if he’s with Britt,” one person wrote on Reddit, hoping that the gymnast is paired with Britt Stewart.

“Stephen, my short pommel horse king lol. Siiiiigh, I guess I’m interested,” someone else said.

“YESSSS STEPHEN!!!!! Hoping he gets Britt, Dani or Witney (if she returns to the lineup),” a third comment read.

“ok this might be an unpopular opinion but I REALLY hope his partner is NOT Rylee. i get that they’re both young and they might be fun together, but I think we all know that she will not bring out the best in him. Stephen has Britt or Emma written all over him in my opinion. crossing my fingers,” a fourth Redditor weighed in.

Stephen Nedoroschik Previously Responded to a Question About Joining ‘Dancing With the Stars’

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Nedoroschik talked about possibly joining the dance competition show. He played coy with his answer.

“One of my biggest insecurities is dancing personally,” he responded, not giving a direct answer. “But I’m always the type of guy who pushes boundaries. Like, even just competing at the Olympics… it’s a very uncomfortable environment. And I’ve gotten comfortable with being uncomfortable, so definitely not out of the question,” he added.

Many fans predicted that Nedoroschik would be on season 33. And, on August 14, they got a big hint that it could be him.

The official Instagram account for Inside Gymnastics Magazine posted a photo of the previous gymnasts who have competed on DWTS and left a blank space for 2024.

“Which Olympic gymnast will be on Dancing with the Stars?! It was Shawn Johnson and Nastia Liukin after Beijing. Aly Raisman after London. Simone Biles and Laurie Hernandez after Rio. Suni Lee after Tokyo. Who would you like to see after Paris 2024?!” the caption of the post read.

Fan guesses included Jordan Chiles and, of course, Nedoroschik.

