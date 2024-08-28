Newest DWTS Cast Member Brings Surprise Guest to L.A. Ahead of Season 33 Premiere

Stephen Nedoroscik is headed to Los Angeles—and he’s not alone.

On August 27, 2024, the Olympic bronze medalist gymnast packed up his car to begin his trek to L.A. for season 33 of “Dancing With the Stars.” Not only did Nedoroscik, 25, have his longtime girlfriend by his side, but a surprise guest was in tow for the trip.

On his Instagram stories, Nedoroscik shared a photo of him and his girlfriend en route to the airport. “Off we go,” he captioned a pic with an airplane emoji. He then shared a shot of the couple’s orange cat lounging in a carrier. “Don’t worry, Kyushu made it too,” he wrote of his feline family member.

Nedoroscik’s girlfriend, Tess McCracken, previously told Today.com that the orange tabby is a male. She also explained the cat’s unusual name. “He’s named after Kitakyushu, Japan, where [Stephen] won his gold medal at the World Championships,” she said. “We hang out with him, and we have a screened-in patio that we all hang out in.”

Stephen Nedoroscik Has Been With His Girlfriend For 8 Years

It’s no surprise that the whole “family” is moving with Nedoroscik to L.A. for his “Dancing With the Stars” run. According to People magazine, the gymnast and his girlfriend Tess McCracken have been together for eight years after first meeting at freshman orientation in college at Penn State University.

McCracken is also a gymnast and competed on the women’s team at Penn State. Unlike her boyfriend, McCracken stopped gymnastics in 2020, per a message she shared on Instagram at the time.

McCracken gushed about her relationship with the pommel horse champion in an August 2024 interview with E! News. She told the outlet that she and Nedoroscik “just get each other.”

“Being able to have the intellectual conversations, the gymnastics conversations—we very frequently end up having debates,” she said. “Neither one of us gets worked up. We disagree, we go back and forth with our logic, we think about it.”

“We’re each other’s person,” she added. “We don’t get tired of each other. We don’t feel like we need, like, that break. I think that has really helped over the last eight years—just keep us solid. And it’s been a great time.”

Fans Are Hoping Stephen, Tess & Kyushu Will Have a Long Stay in L.A.

Nedoroscik won two bronze medals in the 2024 Olympics as he represented Team USA in France. He will now be the first-ever male gymnast to compete on “Dancing With the Stars” when it premieres on September 17.

Nedoroscik is originally from Boston but he moved to Sarasota, Florida several years ago to train at EVO Gymnastics, per Fox 13. But fans hope he will have an extended stay in L.A. for “Dancing With the Stars.”

In a thread posted to Reddit, fans cheered the gymnast on as he made his way to California to compete for yet another title, this time for a mirrorball trophy instead of a medal. Others were thrilled to see that his cat was with him for the ride.

“Stephen is on his way to dancing with the stars! His girlfriend and cat are staying with him. Hoping for a long stay!” one Redditor wrote.

“The fact that Kyushu is going is the greatest gymnastics news I have gotten in a while,” another fan wrote.

“I love that he loves his cat so much,” another commenter wrote.

