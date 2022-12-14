DWTS Pro’s Spouse Dead by Suicide

Stephen “tWitch” Boss,” the husband of former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Allison Holker and himself a guest performer on the show, has died by suicide at the age of 40, according to TMZ.

Law Enforcement Found Boss Dead by a Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

TMZ reports that law enforcement officials told them that Holker ran into a Los Angeles Police Department office and said that Boss had left home without his car. A short time later, the police received a call about a shooting at a local hotel and they found Boss there dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Boss was the runner-up on season four of popular dancing competition series “So You Think You Can Dance.” He returned as an all-star on multiple future seasons and met Holker on season 7.

The two married at “So You Think You Can Dance” judge Nigel Lythgoe’s winery in Paso Robles, California, in 2013. They actually just celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary on December 10. To mark the occasion, Holker posted a wedding video to Instagram and wrote, “It’s our 9th anniversary!! I couldn’t be more grateful to celebrate this perfect magical day!!! Saying YES to @sir_twitch_alot has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!! I feel so blessed and loved!! I love you baby and I will never take you or OUR love for granted! I LOVE YOU.”

In a statement to People, Holker confirmed her husband’s death and said, “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

People also reported that the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner said Boss’s cause of death is still pending while they investigate.

The couple has two children together, plus Holker’s daughter Weslie, 14, from a previous relationship, whom Twitch adopted. Son Maddox is 6 and daughter Zaia is 3.

Boss was also known for his tenure as the DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” He joined the show in 2014 and was there until it ended in 2022, becoming an executive producer in 2020.

The couple recently hosted “Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings” for Freeform and Disney Plus, and Holker was also the host of “Design Star: Next Gen.” Boss appeared with her on the show as a guest expert.

Holker was a pro on “Dancing With the Stars” from season 19 to season 23. She and Boss also danced a lyrical hip hop together to Lindsey Stirling’s “Crystallize” on season 16 as guest performers.

The Tributes Are Already Pouring In

The tributes to Boss are already pouring in on social media. Actress Yvette Nicole Brown tweeted, “What is going on?! This news has broken my heart. I’ve loved him since #SYTYCD. He was always so joyful & full of life. Always. Oh, tWitch!💔 If you are feeling despair PLEASE call 988.”

On Holker’s most recent Instagram post, which is a video of her and Boss dancing in front of their Christmas tree, singer Tamar Braxton wrote, “Sisssssssster my heart is broken. I’m sooooo sorry.”

Actress and comedian Loni Love wrote on Twitter, “A kind soul and a sweet person.. that is how I will remember Twitch… This was his 40th birthday party .. my heart goes out to his family especially Allison and their beautiful kids.. this is devastating… I love you brother and will miss you dearly.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or is in a crisis, please call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. These services are free and confidential.