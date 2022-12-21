Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Left a Note When He Died by Suicide

“So You Think You Can Dance” all-star and “Ellen DeGeneres Show” in-house DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss was found dead on December 13, as first reported by TMZ. One of the reasons law enforcement ruled it a suicide is that Boss left a suicide note. Boss is survived by his wife, former “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Allison Holker, and their three children, Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3.

Boss’s Suicide Note Detailed His Past Struggles

TMZ reports that law enforcement sources told them that Boss left a note in the motel where he died by suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The sources told the oulet that he referenced past challenges in the note, but Boss did not specify what he was referring to. The Los Angeles Times confirmed the presence of a note, reporting that people familiar with the situation who were not authorized to speak publicy confirmed to them that a note was found and it was what led investigators to rule the cause of death a suicide.

TMZ also reported that multiple sources told them that the Boss family was not experiencing financial difficulties and no one from the family has told law enforcement officials that the family was struggling financially.

Online speculation about Boss having financial difficulties has stemmed in part from a now-deleted Instagram video posted by former “Scandal” star Columbus Short where he suggests that as a motive for the suicide. Short’s video was screengrabbed by the Jasmine Brand and posted to Twitter.

“RIP tWitch. What I talked about earlier, you guys don’t know what people are going through. People made investmenets, poeple do a lto of things. This is just a theory and people are awful, I mean. People like tWitch are not awful. Twitch was amazing, he is amazing still. His legacy shall live on. But, you know, what if you invest in something that took your whole life savings possibly? Yeah. It gets rough. It gets rough, you know,” said Short.

Short continued by addressing his own difficulties with talent agent Tracy Christian, claiming she owes him money.

“I don’t want to speak too much on that, but here what I will speak to — Tracy Chrsitian still haven’t given me my money and this is what I’m talking about. It’s like because you got caught up, you can’t pay me? My money? In a trust account? I do not trust your account. I do not trust you, Tracy Christian, and I’m not gonna kill myself, I promise you that. So pay me my money,” said Short.

But as reported by TMZ, there is nothing to indicate that the Boss family was struggling financially.

In a February 2022 Interview, Boss Talked About His Wife Allison Being a Source of Strength

People published an article shortly after news broke of Boss’s death that referenced an interview they did with Boss back in February 2022. Some of the interview was published in February 2022 and some of the quotes are from the interview but newly published.

In the initial article, the dancers talked about how they met on season 7 of “So You Think You Can Dance” and Holker knew as soon as they danced together at the wrap party that he was the man for her.

“There was no dialogue, there was no conversation or a first hangout. Literally, we danced and we were together holding hands the very next day. And we never looked back,” said Holker, adding, “Three weeks into us dating, I told him that he was my onw. I was so confident.”

In the new article of the same interview, Boss told People that he and Holker can always “figure it out” together.

“We can figure it, no matter what obstacle is in our way, there’s always a way to see over it. Like always, always. Even if you have a little moment of like, ‘Oh this sucks’. But at the end of the day, everything is still going to work out. And that has been a constant source of motivation and drive from her literally, since I’ve known her,” said Boss of his wife, adding, “Through the entire time that we’ve been together, I know that she always has this uncanny ability to be like, ‘we’re going to figure it out.’ No matter what’s going down, but we’re going to figure it out. We can make a way there.”

For her part, Holker said that Boss was “constantly” inspiring her to grow as a person, which was the thing she loved about him the most.

“I think the thing I love the most about Stephen is he constantly inspires me to keep challenging myself in my own personal growth, because he is always pushing himself. And it’s just so amazing to me to witness that I look at him as being this incredible guy, most dedicated father, beautiful husband to me, but he is always pushing himself to even better himself,” said the professional dancer, adding, “And every single day, I get to witness that and see that growth. And it helps me just to keep on my own personal journey as well. So every single day, I just feel so grateful for the inspiration I find from him.”

The couple also shared with People in a November 2022 interview that they were talking about having more children.

“I think we would love to start trying for another one,” said Holker, with Boss adding, “I love the little babies, I love them. It’s a constant conversation.”

On Father’s Day 2022, Boss posted photos to Instagram of himself with his three children and wrote, “Being a father to these three incredible children has been the greatest gift and duty ever. Big love to all the fathers and father figures out there. I hope you are showered in love today!”

Boss and Holker had just celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary on December 10. Boss posted a photo of them dancing together at their reception to Instagram and wrote, “Happy anniversary, my love.”

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, dial 988 to reach the toll-free Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It’s available 24 hours a day, seven days a week (dial 888-628-9454 for assistance in Spanish). You can also speak with a trained crisis counselor anytime by texting HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.