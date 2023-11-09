DWTS Alum Hospitalized in Mexico City

A former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant is currently hospitalized in Mexico after feeling ill. Steve Wozniak, who competed on season 8 of “Dancing with the Stars” in 2009. He competed with Karina Smirnoff, noted The Hollywood Reporter.

Here’s what you need to know:

Steve Wozniak Felt Ill After a Speech

I remember when Steve Jobs and I sold the first Apple computer for $40. Crazy right😂 pic.twitter.com/o4eMRhlia2 — Steve Wozniak (@stevewozniak10) October 19, 2015

According to TMZ, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is undergoing tests at a hospital in Mexico City. He was at the World Business Forum in the area and was slated to present a speech at the forum on Wednesday. However, at some point in the day, he began feeling unwell.

The media outlet indicates Wozniak shared with his wife that he felt “strange,” and she became worried when other odd symptoms presented themselves. She then urged her husband to get checked out at the hospital.

While Wozniak initially tried to avoid going to the hospital, his wife was too concerned to let it go. Initial reports from TMZ indicate Wozniak is in the emergency room at the hospital. It is believed he is experiencing vertigo, but additional tests are being run.

As Wozniak gets checked out, people who work for him are flying via private jet to Mexico City. Their intent is to check on him in person and facilitate his return to the United States if he needs additional medical treatment.

Wozniak’s Condition Is not Fully Known Yet

Play

Reuters shares that local media outlets have reported Wozniak was taken to the hospital due to concerns of a possible stroke.

Stay tuned for additional information as it becomes available…