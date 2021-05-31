Is Bruno Tonioli Skipping ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ in 2021?

Bruno Tonioli is a judge on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” and he has also served as a judge on the BBC’s version of the show, “Strictly Come Dancing,” for many years. COVID-19 restrictions limited how much he could be a part of the London-based show in 2020, leaving some fans wondering if Tonioli will be able to make a return for the 2021 season of the show.

According to Bustle, co-star Craig Revel Horwood opened up about the possibility of Tonioli returning for the 2021 season of “Strictly Come Dancing.”

“We really do want him there in the seat… whether he stays in the seat or not, as he’s generally up and down like a yo-yo!” Revel Horwood said on Good Morning Britain.

Tonioli Was Involved in Talks With ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Execs

According to The Sun, Tonioli recently traveled to the UK from his home in Los Angeles to talk with executives at “Strictly Come Dancing.” The outlet reports that they would very much like Tonioli to be returning for the upcoming season, but Tonioli’s agreement with “Dancing With the Stars” could impact that, as they’re filmed at the same time and require a lot of running back and forth.

“Bruno is back in the UK for several months and during that time he will work out his ‘Strictly’ contract,” a source told the outlet. “He has also been filming another project. Bosses are keen for the series to return to its pre-COVID glory as much as possible with a live audience and would love a full house on the judging panel.”

The source added that Tonioli will definitely at least be on the show via video link, but in-person appearances may be limited due to COVID restrictions on travel.

The Daily Mail reported on January 2 that Tonioli had been paid £125,000, which is around $170,000, for just five minutes of screentime on the 2020 season, which is something that the show may be trying to avoid in 2021.

“This time last year, Bruno had been signed up but things are so much less certain now,” a source told the outlet. “It is very unlikely the BBC will allow themselves to be in the same position they were this year and end up spending so much money for such little value.”

Tonioli has already announced that he will be on “Dancing With the Stars” for season 30.

“Can’t wait to be back in the ballroom with my friends @tyrabanks @carrieanninaba @derekhough @grumpylengoodman and our amazing professional dancers for the most fabulous sparkling exciting season ever,” he wrote on Instagram.

Tonioli Is Filming a Travel Show

Tonioli recently scored a new travel show for ITV as well, meaning that he’ll be extremely busy. According to Deadline, the show is titled “Craig and Bruno’s Great British Adventure” and features Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood traveling around the UK.

The show is being filmed across the UK due to the coronavirus pandemic and international travel restrictions, according to Deadline. They also reported that the show is being produced by RDF, which is a production company that previously worked on “Tipping Point” and “The Crystal Maze.”

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2021.

