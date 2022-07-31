Bruno Tonioli Says Return to ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Is ‘Impossible’

“Dancing With the Stars” judge Bruno Tonioli recently left the BBC version of the dance competition, “Strictly Come Dancing.”

During an interview with The Daily Mail, Tonioli shared that he wouldn’t be returning to the other iteration of the show and would instead be sticking with “Dancing With the Stars” for the foreseeable future.

Tonioli is one of four judges who are returning to “Dancing With the Stars” for the upcoming 31st season of the show. He’ll be judging alongside Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Derek Hough.

Tonioli Says Returning to ‘Strictly’ Is ‘Impossible’ Currently

Tonioli has no ill will toward “Strictly Come Dancing,” but he won’t be returning anytime soon.

“At the moment, you know, it’s just as impossible, you know the situation is too complicated but they’re all my brothers and sisters, we’re all loving each other, you know, no hard feelings, they’re great, they do a great job,” he told Daily Mail, adding, “You never know what’s going to happen, no one knows what’s going to happen in the future, but at the moment, I do the American show but I can’t do the travel, it’s impossible.”

Tonioli says he will always miss the show, however, and the people on the show are still people who he considers to be his family.

“Well I will always miss it, it’s my family, but I mean we’ll always be friends and you never know what’s going to happen,” he told the outlet.

Tonioli Shared He Often Doesn’t Know Who Celebrities on the Show Are

When it comes to celebrity identities, judge Bruno Tonioli admitted in the interview with the Daily Mail that he often doesn’t know who the celebrities are after they’ve been cast in the ballroom competition.

Tonioli has a way of finding out who they are, though.

“I never know who anybody is,” he told the outlet. “I go, ‘Who the hell is that?’ It’s actually better [not knowing who they are] because you don’t have any preconceived ideas of what they should or what they can do and you look at it as if it was you, for me they are all the same.”

He added, “When you turn on the dial, you have to actually look at everybody regardless of what they’ve done. They might have done what people say, what people think. You have to ignore that and just look at them as any other person you would meet.”

Tonioli shared that he often has to turn to Goodman to ask who the celebrities are when they’re in the ballroom.

“I used to have to ask Len all the time, ‘Who’s that?’ I’m not really good in sports, or presenters to reality because I don’t really watch all of the things, I have to be reminded. It doesn’t matter who they are, it’s what they do.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return along with Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

