Why Suni Lee Says ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Is ‘Harder’ Than The Olympics

Suni Lee, the Olympic gold medalist, was a contestant on season 30 of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” and she did not have the easiest time in the competition.

Lee was partnered with Sasha Farber in the ballroom for season 30 of the show. The 18-year-old athlete was fresh off her time at the 2021 Olympic games when it was announced she would be a celebrity in the competition.

Instead of heading straight to college at Auburn University, where she is attending and competing on the gymnastics team, Lee took a detour to Los Angeles to compete for another title on national television.

At first, she had a hard time opening up in front of the audience and letting go, but by the last couple of weeks she spent in the competition, she had transformed into a different type of performer. Unfortunately, Lee was eliminated ahead of the finale and did not win the Mirrorball Trophy.

Now, Lee has been named the athlete of the year at the Sports Illustrated Awards. While at the ceremony, she spoke with People about her time on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Lee Said ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Was Harder Than The Olympics

Though she, of course, is proud of her gold medal, Lee shared that she did not believe her time as a gymnast in Tokyo was harder than “Dancing With the Stars.”

“I don’t think anything will ever compare to the work I put into the Olympics,” Lee shared. “But I have to say, probably, ‘Dancing With the Stars’ [was harder].”

She said that she had a hard time picking up the new skills required for ballroom dancing quickly each week, according to People.

“I didn’t expect it to go that way, and when I had to go into the gym every single day – or go into rehearsals, I was like – ‘Why is nothing clicking?’ So it was definitely harder that way.”

During her time speaking with People, Lee also spoke about the importance of taking care of one’s own mental health and looking out for others. She referenced Simone Biles, who pulled out of some Olympic events, when talking about the importance of the topic.

“I think she did open the door for the rest of us,” she shared. “It’s a really hard topic for everybody to talk about, but when it’s coming from Simone – the GOAT – everybody knows her and respects her, it must mean a lot.”

Lee Shared Advice For People With Dreams

Lee shared a thank you to Sports Illustrated for awarding her the Female Athlete of the Year trophy.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me along this journey,” she wrote on Instagram. “i hope to be an example to those who have a passion for something but don’t always have the tools and support system needed to do so. Remember… you don’t have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great. This year has been a dream come true & it’s just beginning.”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

