Two DWTS Alums Join Classic Show Revival

Frankie Muniz and Tamar Braxton Are In the New Cast of 'The Surreal Life' on VH1





Frankie Muniz says 'dancing's just making me happy,' during health battle The actor opens up about suffering from mini-strokes, and saying he "would be more disappointed than anything" if his health impeded his ability to dance. 2017-10-05T13:57:10Z

From 2003 to 2006, six seasons of “The Surreal Life” aired on The WB and VH1. The show takes a cast of celebrities and makes them live together in a mansion for two weeks in the Hollywoood Hills. It’s part “Big Brother, part “Real World” and all fun and entertainment.

In a recent press release, VH1 announced its “Surreal Life” revival coming to the air fall 2021 and the cast includes two “Dancing WIth the Stars” alumni — season 25 finalist Frankie Muniz (who also hosted “Dancing With the Stars: Juniors”) and Tamar Braxton from season 21. Muniz finished in 3rd place alongside partner Witney Carson, while Braxton took fifth place alongside Val Chmerkovskiy after having to withdraw from the competition due to several pulmonary embolisms in her lungs.

Muniz welcomed his first child, Mauz, with wife Paige back in March, while Braxton recently had a falling out with WE TV, blaming their exploitation for her suicide attempt in the summer of 2020.

What to Expect From 'The Surreal Life'





The Surreal Life Revived at VH1 for Season 7 — Who's In the Cast? VH1 is diving back into the world of sur-reality TV. The network is reviving The Surreal Life, a series that follows a group of celebrities as they cohabitate in a mansion and engage in drama-filled group challenges, Deadline reports. The upcoming Season 7, which is set to premiere this fall, will feature former NBA pro… 2021-07-22T15:20:05Z

According to the VH1 press release, the “iconic series notorious for legendary ‘celeb-reality’ returns with eight unexpected stars coming together for a wild, over-the-top journey that pushes them to reveal different sides of themselves in surprising ways.”

In addition to Muniz and Braxton, the rest of the cast is as follows:

August Alsina, a singer/rapper

CJ Perry, professional wrestler

Dennis Rodman, ex NBA star

Kim Coles, actress

Manny MUA, beauty blogger and YouTuber

Stormy Daniels, pornography actress

“‘The Surreal Life’ is known for bringing together some of the biggest names in pop culture and creating many unforgettable moments in reality television,” said Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer of MTV Entertainment Group, in a statement. “We are excited to see how this stellar celebrity cast will make captivating television for audiences everywhere.”

The show might actually have a future “Dancing With the Stars” alum in that cast, as Coles has previously said she would “LOVE to do [‘Dancing With the Stars’].”

The original six seasons boasted such stars as rapper MC Hammer, “Survivor’s” Jerri Manthey, Playboy playmate Brande Roderick, Erik Estrada, “The Real World’s” Trishelle Cannatella, singer Jordan Knight, reality star Omarosa Manigault, model Janice Dickinson, actress Alexis Arquette, and Sherman Hemsley. In the final season, the house therapist was “Dancing With the Stars” alum Florence Henderson.

The show might have gone off the air in 2006, but it has a long legacy of spinoff shows. It spawned the “Love” series on VH1 — “Flavor of Love,” “Rock of Love,” and more — plus “Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew,” “Couples Therapy,” “My Fair Brady,” the “New York” series, “For the Love of Ray-J” and many more.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 premieres Monday, September 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. “The Surreal Life” revival will premiere sometime in the fall of 2021.

