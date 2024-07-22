DWTS Alum Gives Dating Update After Husband’s Death

Season 7 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Susan Lucci isn’t ready to date following her husband’s death.

“I know everybody’s different, I can’t imagine it, you know?” Lucci told ET of possibly dating again. Her husband, Helmet Huber, died in 2022 at the age of 84. The two had been married for more than 50 years and were the best of friends.

“Never say never, but I just can’t imagine [it],” Lucci continued, adding, “It is different for everyone and, you know, part of it is a choice to get up off the floor and put one foot in front of the other. I mean, it is better to go ahead with your life. The other thing is that I know that this life is a gift, it’s meant to be a gift from God and I’m never gonna thumb my nose at that — I’m grateful. And I’m very grateful to have the love and have [had] Helmut in my life.”

Lucci met Huber in 1969 while they were both working at Long Island’s Garden City Hotel, according to Deadline. They welcomed two kids — Liza Huber, Andreas Huber — together. Huber had two other children from a previous relationship.

Susan Lucci Has Maintained That She Isn’t Really Interested in Dating After Her Husband’s Death

It seems as though her personal life is a common question amongst media outlets, but Lucci always has the same answer.

“I can’t imagine,” she told Page Six in February 2023 when asked about dating again. “It’s been 10 months. It’s not a long time,” she added. Lucci admitted dating isn’t on her “radar.”

“He was a very hard act to follow,” she added. She seemed to elaborate in her interview with ET in July 2024.

“He always made me laugh and he was always there for me — he was a rock and very secure. [He was] very funny, very sure of himself in a good way and very take charge, which you wanted him to be,” she said of her late husband.

Susan Lucci Was Rumored to Be the First ‘Golden Bachelorette’

Despite Lucci not wanting to date anyone, there had been rumors that she was going to be ABC’s first-ever “Golden Bachelorette.”

Lucci confirmed that her team turned down any kind of offer to appear on the show. “I believe that they contacted my publicist and it wasn’t for me,” she previously told People magazine.

In her interview with ET, Lucci admitted to watching “The Golden Bachelor” — and liking it. However, she made sure to clarify that she is happy just being a fan of the show, but doesn’t see herself looking for love on national television anytime soon (if ever).

“I tried it, I became instantly hooked,” she said, adding, “I think I’m just a fan… it wasn’t for me but it’s something that I do love to watch.”

The new season of “The Golden Bachelorette” is set to premiere on September 18 on ABC. The lead is Joan Vassos. Vassos dated Gerry Turner of his season of the franchise spinoff.

