DWTS Cast Member Mourns the Loss of Their Husband

A “Dancing With the Stars” cast member shared some sad news with her fans on March 30. Legendary soap opera actress Susan Lucci’s husband Helmut Huber has died, a representative for the family told People.

Here is what you need to know about their marriage of over 50 years and his death.

Huber Died At the Age of 84

According to People, Huber died peacefully at the age of 84 on Monday, March 28 in Long Island, New York.

A representative for the family said in a statement:

A family man, he was a loyal friend, and loved them deeply. With a roaring sense of humor, larger-than-life personality, and a practical problem-solver, he lived his life to the fullest. Mr. Huber who formerly raced motorcycles in Austria was a first-rate skier, and avid golfer, belonging to the Garden City Golf Club and Westhampton Country Club.

Lucci’s publicist added, “Helmut’s passing is a tremendous loss for all who knew and loved him. He was an extraordinary husband, father, grandfather, and friend. The family kindly asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult time.”

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Stroke Association as a way to honor Huber.

It Was Love At First Sight For Huber

Huber was born in Austria in 1937 and came to the United States at the age of 21. According to a 1999 profile in People, Huber and Lucci met at the Garden City Hotel the summer after Lucci’s freshman year of college. She was waitressing there as a summer job and Huber was the chef — and it sounds like love at first sight for him.

“The first time I saw Susie, it hit me. Still today, she walks in a room and I light up,” Huber told the magazine.

But there was a nine-year age gap. In the profile, the “Dancing With the Stars” season seven cast member admitted that she just thought he was “an attractive older man” and they did not actually start dating until three years later in what is like a storyline out of a soap opera.

The “All My Children” actress was having her engagement party to another man at the Garden City Hotel and Huber was there visiting (he worked elsewhere in the hotel company at the time). Her parents invited him to join the party and he told Lucci’s mother at the engagement party that it was “never going to last.”

“I heard about that much later,” said Lucci. “And my mother agreed with him, but she didn’t tell me that.”

A few months later, Lucci and her fiance broke up, she began dating Huber and they wed a year later. It was September 1969 and they were together for over 50 years, until his death in March 2022.

In a 2018 interview with Closer Weekly, Lucci said of her marriage, “I married a man who’s very smart, very sure of himself and very funny. For me, the dynamic just worked. I got lucky!”

Huber is survived by Lucci, their two children, Liza and Andreas, two children from a previous relationship, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

