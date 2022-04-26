Suzanne Somers Reveals Why She ‘Didn’t Love’ Being on DWTS

Suzanne Somers does not miss her days on ”Dancing with the Stars.”

In a new interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, the 75-year-old “Three’s Company” icon revealed why the TV dancing competition wasn’t for her.

In 2015, Somers was a contestant in the ABC celebrity ballroom competition, where she was partnered with pro dancer Tony Dovolani. The two were eliminated fourth in the competition which ultimately saw Rumer Willis take home the mirrorball trophy, per Us Weekly.

Suzanne Somers Didn’t Like Losing Control on DWTS

In the podcast interview, Somers admitted that she didn’t “love” her time on DWTS.

“Well, I did as you know, ‘Dancing With The Stars,’” she told Yontef. “Didn’t love it. Because I wasn’t in control of how I was put out there, and I like to be the best at everything I do. And there’s no way you can be the best when you’re dancing with professional dancers when you’re not a professional dancer.”

While Somers was competing with celebrity contestants who were decades younger than her, there was a perk to the show’s grueling rehearsal schedule. Somers, who was age 67 at the time, credited Dovolani for helping her get into tip-top shape for her Las Vegas stage show, “Suzanne Sizzles,” that year.

“I had a good partner,” she said of DWTS. “Tony Dovolani, and he took care of me and it got me in shape to get ready for my residency. I went to my room that I had in Vegas in the best shape I’ve been in my entire career. So it was good for that. Forced exercise, six, seven, sometimes nine hours a day. I mean, it’s exhausting.”

Suzanne Somers Turned Down DWTS for 19 Seasons Before Agreeing to Do It

Somers’ comments about DWTS are not a complete surprise. Fans may recall that on the night that she was eliminated from the competition, a pretaped segment showed her complaining during rehearsals and threatening to quit the show.

At one point, she told Dovolani of their Disney Night dance, “’I don’t think I can do it. I don’t think I can stay with the show,” per The Daily Mail. “I just can’t do this. I’m just too lousy at it. I hate it,’” she added.

Dovolani talked her into staying, but it wasn’t for long as the judges and the audience had the final say on her fate.

In addition, “Dancing With the Stars” was something Somers put off for years, so she hadn’t exactly been jumping to do it. In 2015, she told The Hollywood Reporter that she had been asked to compete in the ABC celebrity ballroom competition every season since season 1 debuted in 2005, but she just didn’t have the time.

“I had to turn down every previous season because I was too busy,” she said in 2015. “This time around, I am preparing to open in Las Vegas and DWTS couldn’t come at a better time. It gets me into great physical shape for my show, and being quite competitive, I love the challenge of going the distance on DWTS.”

Somers noted that while she has “never had a dance lesson” before “Dancing With the Stars,” she also never studied comedy before starring in the ABC sitcom“Three’s Company” in teh 1970s. She also considered DWTS a big “challenge.”

On Yontef’s podcast, Somers revealed that she now has a steel rod in her leg after fracturing her hip, which could make dancing even more challenging.

