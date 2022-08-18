Popular DWTS Cast Member, 45, Declares She Wants a Baby

Could another “Dancing With the Stars” alum be welcoming a baby sometime soon?

Tamar Braxton, who competed on season 21 with pro Val Chmerkovskiy, recently tweeted that she would like to have another child. “I want a baby,” she wrote on July 31, 2022. The feeling isn’t new, however, as Braxton has previously expressed her desire to have another child. She is a mom to a son named Logan Vincent Herbert, who was born on June 6, 2013.

Braxton is no longer with her son’s father — Vincent Herbert, whom she was married to from 2008 through 2019 — and doesn’t appear to be dating anyone at the present time. In 2018, she went public with a guy on Instagram, but she has since deleted the post.

However, Braxton has said that she has three embryos on ice all of whom have the same biological father as her son.

Here’s what you need to know:

Braxton Has Been Open About Wanting Another Child

This certainly isn’t the first time that Braxton has said that she’d like to expand her family. The “Celebrity Big Brother” star told BET’s “Raq Rants” that she has options for when the time is right.

“I have three kids in the freezer still. Two boys and a girl. Vince is the daddy to all of them,” she said on the show in 2019, according to TV One.

She explained that she has had fertility issues in the past, but that she was still contemplating giving a pregnancy another try.

“I don’t know how they’re going to get here, but I really would like to have some more. They just don’t stick. Before I had Logan, I had infertility issues. I didn’t know it. And so Logan is my miracle baby. I went through IVF and didn’t have to use my embryos. I got pregnant right after,” she said.

It is unknown if Braxton has any plans to go through IVF or if she will try to get pregnant with the embryos that she has on ice. She has been on tour across the country and has more than a handful of upcoming shows lined up through November 2022.

Fans Reacted to Braxton’s Tweet About Wanting to Have Another Baby

Braxton fans seemed to have mixed reactions to her post. While many seem to want her to have a successful pregnancy, others are looking forward to her releasing new music and expressed such in subsequent tweets.

“I’ve been kinda hoping you & Vince might decide to give Logan a sibling,” one tweet read.

“Babies don’t stay that way!! They Grow up really fast, leaving ya with no baby all over again,” someone else said.

“Girl you better give birth to that album 1st,” a third Twitter user joked.

“And you deserve more children. U are gainfully employed. Don’t think u need to be married to have babies. Go forth and multiply,” another person tweeted.

“Buy a puppy cause I’m waiting for twerk album from you,” a tweet read.

“I wouldn’t mind u having another child but I also want the new music,” echoed another fan.

