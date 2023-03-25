DWTS Alum Gets Engaged on Reality Television Finale

Former “Dancing With the Stars” competitor Tamar Braxton is engaged to JR Robinson. According to People magazine, Robinson proposed to Braxton on the finale of Peacock’s “Queen’s Court.”

“I prayed for somebody to understand me and not look at me and my flaws and just accept me for who I am. And then I met you. And then I saw every single that I ever prayed for as a child,” Braxton told Robinson on the finale.

“Queen’s Court” is a reality dating show featuring Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, and Nivea. The three women meet and date 21 “confident and successful prospective suitors” in hopes of finding love. For Braxton, the process worked.

“I thought that I just needed love. I didn’t. I needed a friend. And you’ve been that for me,” Braxton told Robinson on the show. This will be the third wedding for Braxton, who was previously married to Darrell “Delite” Allamby from 2001 through 2003, and to Vincent Herbert from 2008 through 2019.

Braxton is a mom of one son, Logan Vincent Herbert, who was born in 2013. According to People, Robinson has five children “with four different women.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Tamar Braxton Confirmed Her Engagement on Instagram

After the finale aired, Braxton shared the exciting news on Instagram. She shared a post of herself drinking champagne and celebrating her new engagement on March 17, 2023. A few hours later, she shared a video of her new fiance wishing her a happy birthday.

“It’s my birthday but I have to post the one who puts this cheesy smile on my face. It took me a while to realize that this wholesome, Traditional love is the kind that I wanted and needed. We have 6 children between the two of us and they mean EVERYTHING to me. So miss me with the he has 4 baby mamas!! Thank God for them. We are blessed And drama free thank God for my best friend, life partner and fiancée @rarebreednola the happiest birthday to me ever my [heart],” Braxton captioned the post.

Friends and fans flooded the comments section of the post offering their love and support.

“So happy for you!!!!” wrote DWTS pro Jenna Johnson.

“Tamar IM SO HAPPY FOR YOU!!! I was praying you picked JR!!!” someone else added.

According to an update shared at the end of the “Queen’s Court” finale, Braxton and Robinson are already planning their wedding.

Evelyn Lozada Also Got Engaged to the Man She Met on ‘Queen’s Court’

Braxton wasn’t the only star of “Queen’s Court” to find love. Lozada, whose ex-husband Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson appeared on season 10 of “Dancing With the Stars,” also got engaged to someone she met on the show — Lavon Lewis.

The engagement took place in December on Lozada’s birthday, according to People magazine.

“The thing about Evelyn is, it is very hard to surprise her,” Lewis told People. “I told her to pack her bags, we’re going somewhere. She was blindfolded until she got to the front door. She walked in to about 20 close friends and family and the big ‘marry me’ letters, roses on the ground, things like that,” he added.

Although Lewis and Lozada aren’t exactly Instagram official just yet, Lewis called the show “one of the greatest experiences” of his life in an Instagram post that he shared on February 13, 2023 — two months after he and Lozada got engaged.

READ NEXT: Lindsay Arnold’s Baby Is Breech at 31 Weeks