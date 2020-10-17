Celeb Says ‘Dancing With the Stars’ is Telling Lies

The newfound feud between Taryn Manning and Dancing With the Stars continues, as Manning now says that DWTS is lying about never asking her to be on the show.

Taryn Manning, the actress from shows like Orange is the New Black, originally said that Dancing With the Stars had approached her to come on the show multiple times but she had always turned them down.

“I’ve been asked to be on Dancing With the Stars many times,” she reportedly said in a recent video, according to Page Six. “I have this weird phobia that [competing on the show] means you’re a has-been, and I never want to believe that’s the case.”

Then, a spokesperson from DWTS reached out to Page Six to say that that was not the case.

“Taryn claims she’s been asked to join the cast ‘many times,’ however, we have never asked Taryn to be part of the show,” the representative told the outlet, adding that the claims Manning had been asked to join the cast multiple times were “completely false.”

Manning Says ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Lied About Not Asking Her to be on the Show

After the stories about her not being asked to be on the show came out, Manning took to her Instagram stories to refute those claims and posted emails that she says proves she was asked to be on the show.

“My office is casting [DWTS],” one email reads. “We would be thrilled to have Taryn Manning join the cast.” Another email talks of having a meeting about the possibility of Manning being on the show.

However, Page Six reported that a DWTS insider said that the person who sent the email “has never worked for or on behalf of the show in any capacity.” And “there was never an offer on the table.”

During the original comments about the show, Manning added that she believed being on the show means that a celebrity is a “has-been.”

Manning Slammed the Show for Casting Choices

In the same Instagram stories, the actress took the time to criticize the show for casting choices they’ve made over the years, including casting Tiger King star Carole Baskin in 2020.

“So… side note. Due to the fact that you cast ‘The Tiger Lady’ on your program and me being an animal rights advocate and staunch vegan, I do not agree with any type of known endangered animal abuser in the entertainment circuit,” Manning said. She later said she does like the show and is proud of the celebrities who do go on it.

“I don’t support any type of animal abuse at all and I never will,” Manning added. “I’m a staunch vegan and it’s not because of health. It’s because I don’t torture animals period. I don’t like that they have Carole Baskin on.”

Other celebrities on the show right now include Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, Catfish host Nev Schulman, Jessie star Skai Jackson and Olympic Figure Skater Johnny Weir.

Dancing With the Stars airs at 8 p.m./7 p.m. central on ABC on Monday nights.

