DWTS Alum Denies Leaking Stories About Her Co-Stars to Bloggers

A “Dancing With the Stars” contestant shut down rumors that she leaked stories about her co-stars to online gossip sites.

In June 2024, DWTS season 31 alum Teresa Giudice responded to questions about her involvement in negative stories about her “Real Housewives of New Jersey” co-stars that were leaked online ahead of the 14th season of the Bravo reality show.

The RHONJ star denied that she has leaked or instructed anyone to share stories to make her co-stars look bad.

Here’s what you need to know:

Teresa Giudice Said ‘Prove It!”

Giudice set the record straight during a June 9, 2024 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” After Cohen asked her to respond to allegations that she “leaked stories to bloggers and works with bloggers to go against” her RHONJ castmates, Giudice replied, “Never. Prove it.”

When Cohen noted that there are “a lot of screenshots” floating out there about her, Giudice replied, “No they’re not. Not of me telling anybody to put stories out there.”

“There are screenshots of Margaret [Josephs] doing that,” the Bravo star continued. “They just came out. Are you watching, Andy, online?”

“No, not me putting stuff out there,” Giudice added. “This blogger is lying. But they’re not my texts.”

This is not the first time Giudice has accused others of lying about the ugly situation that is going on in Jersey.

“I’m so over it, of the lies, the lies that people put out there,” she told Entertainment Tonight in May. “Everyone’s trying to say that I’m using them as a storyline. It’s the reverse.”

Giudice also alleged that her co-star Margaret Josephs “is obsessed” with her and “puts out lies and plants stories.”

Fans hit the comment section to the video of Giudice denying that she shared negative stories about her co-stars ahead of a volatile season of RHONJ.

While some called Giudice a “queen,” others did not believe her story.

“Teresa was lying. She was stuttering, and she couldn’t get a sentence out when Andy asked her about the bloggers…She needs to be fired…,” one commenter wrote on Instagram.

“Every time she lies, she pauses and then stutters a bit!” another agreed.

Teresa Giudice’s Estranged Sister-in-Law Thinks She Is Behind The Rumors

Giudice has talked about social media rumors on the most recent season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” In the season 14 premiere episode titled “Birthday Bombshell,” Giudice and her friend Jennifer Aydin gossiped about their co-star Rachel Fuda’s husband John. The two talked about shocking rumors they saw on the internet about Fuda’s sex life and alleged past involvement with drugs.

According to Reality Tea, the owner of the Bravo fan account @MelissasOldNose accused Giudice and Aydin of allegedly leaking stories to her and then talking about the stories during filming for RHONJ.

Giudice’s estranged sister-in-law Melissa Gorga told Page Six that Giudice’s alleged actions for storylines are “gross.”

“There’s so much grossness out there with social media, and what it looks like my sister-in-law and Jen [have] done is pretty embarrassing for them and pretty gross,” Gorga said in May 2024.

